Is Tom Malone from Gogglebox a professional dancer? And which stars has he worked with?

Tom Malone from Gogglebox has worked with some huge artists as a professional dancer.

After six years on Gogglebox, The Malones have cemented themselves as one of our favourite stars.

Along with their four adorable dogs, the family is made up of Dad Tom Sr, Mum Julie and sons Tom Jr and Shaun.

But Gogglebox viewers have recently discovered that Tom Jr is a professional dancer and his dance troupe have even starred on another TV programme.

Tom Malone appears on Gogglebox with his parents. Picture: Channel 4

So, here’s everything you need to know about Tom’s very exciting job…

Is Tom Malone from Gogglebox a professional dancer?

Yes. Tom Malone has previously opened up about being a professional dancer.

After his dad tried to show off his best moves on the show, Tom exclaimed that he can't understand how he became a professional dancer when his parents have absolutely no rhythm.

In a blog post shared three years ago, Tom also opened up about his career, explaining he does everything from ballet and tap to locking and house, but his “style of choice” is breakdancing.

He was also part of a dance crew called ‘Ruff Diamond’ who came runners up on Sky1's Got To Dance in 2013, although Tom didn't actually appear on the show with them at the time.

Tom is now a member of London-based dance troupe, Soul Mavericks.

Established in 2005, Soul Mavericks are the first street dance crew ever to appear in an opera at The Royal Opera House.

If you want to check out some of Tom’s impressive moves, his Instagram and TikTok accounts are full of amazing choreography.

Which stars has Tom Malone danced with?

Tom is lucky enough to have danced for some huge artists including Rita Ora, Fergie and Wiley.

He has also competed in Holland, USA, Portugal, Slovakia and even taught workshops in Canada.

