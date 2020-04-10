Do Gogglebox friends Jenny and Lee live together?

Fans are baffled by Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Do Gogglebox friends Jenny and Lee live together in the caravan? Here's what we know...

As we all get used to spending a lot more time on the sofa, two people that are very experienced in watching TV, are Jenny Newby and Lee Riley from Gogglebox.

The friends from Hull have been appearing on Channel 4’s reality show since 2014, judging the week’s TV offerings from the comfort of 64-year-old Jenny’s caravan.

But fans were baffled last week when the pair were on the show, despite recent social distancing rules.

So, do Jenny and Lee live together? And how are they still able to see each other during quarantine? Find out everything…

Do Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox live together?

Any fans of Gogglebox show will know that Jenny and Lee film from inside Jenny's holiday caravan at Sand le Mere.

And the reason the pair are still able to shoot new episodes from the same spot, is because they decided to socially isolate together in the caravan.

Lee explained the situation on Twitter, writing: "Thank you 🙏 🙏for all the lovely tweets and love from you all 😘makes it all worth while isolating with Jenny 😂 JOKING 🤔.

"Hope you enjoyed the show big thanks to the crew, the cast, stay safe stay healthy stay in #Gogglebox goodnight goggleboxers 😘."

Thank you 🙏 🙏for all the lovely tweets and love from you all 😘makes it all worth while isolating with Jenny 😂😂😂JOKING 🤔hope you enjoyed the show big thanks to @Tanialalexander 👏the crew 👏the cast 👏stay safe stay healthy stay in #Gogglebox goodnight goggleboxers 😘 pic.twitter.com/McgDuuNsa3 — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) April 3, 2020

The best friends met more than 20 years ago when Jenny was the landlady of the Crown pub in Paull, and Lee was a regular customer.

They have been inseparable ever since, which is why they decided to spend quarantine together.

This comes after plenty of viewers took to social media to ask if the pair were observing social distancing rules.

"Why Jenny and Lee are not social distancing? Are they from the same household?", said one viewer.

Another asked: "How are Jenny and Lee still in their caravan?", while a third added: "Jenny and Lee don’t live together?"

And a fourth wrote: "Watching #Gogglebox, some of them are socially distancing, but not Jenny and Lee. She just said, about the hairs on her legs, it'll get worse. The caravan is hers, does he live there too?"

Gogglebox bosses recently revealed the show will continue to film during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jenny and Lee have decided to self isolate together. Picture: Twitter

Channel 4 producers have implemented changes to filming to make sure that it can continue to air every Friday evening at 9pm.

The key difference is that the cast won't be welcoming the camera crew into their homes.

Instead, they will have stationary cameras in their living rooms without any contact with production staff.

Ian Katz, Channel 4's director of programming said: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face.”

This means that Gogglebox favourites Ellie and Izzie have had to stop filming together as they don’t live in the same household.

Instead, younger sister Ellie has been filming with her boyfriend, Nat who made his debut last Friday.

