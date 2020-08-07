Gogglebox's Lee Riley shares rare photo with boyfriend as they’re finally reunited in Cyprus

Lee Riley has shared a photo with his boyfriend. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Lee from Gogglebox has finally reunited with his boyfriend after moving in with best friend Jenny through lockdown.

After lockdown forced them apart, Gogglebox star Lee Riley and his boyfriend have finally been reunited.

Lee, 51, has been in a relationship with Steve Mail for 26 years.

Unfortunately, with Steve living in Cyprus and Lee staying in his caravan in Hull, the pair haven’t been able to see each other for months.

But as travel restrictions finally lifted last month, Lee jetted off to see his beau and spend some time living with him.

Sharing some snaps from their romantic break, the pair seem to be having the time of their lives while enjoying a cosy date night at their favourite restaurant.

While Lee has got a big grin on his face, his other half looks equally as happy posing in a matching white T-shirt.

Alongside the sweet photos, Steve wrote: “Had the best time with the love of my life in our favourite restaurant love you to the moon and back Lee Gogglebox 💕”

Read More: Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb shares sweet tribute to husband Daniel Lustig on their wedding anniversary

And Steve’s followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Glad to see you guys are spending time together 😌😊”, while another added: “You two look really happy 👋🏼 “

This comes after Steve pined after his boyfriend during their time apart.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a snap of the pair out for dinner in Cyprus.

He wrote alongside it: “Our last snap together before Lockdown 😪 hope you can get out of England soon and come home 🏠 it’s been far too long #coronavirus #missyou #loveyou.”

After the UK went into lockdown in March, Lee was unable to fly out to spend the summer with his boyfriend.

Instead, his best friend Jenny Newby moved into his caravan in Patrington Haven caravan park so the pair could continue filming Gogglebox.

Jenny and Lee have been best friends for more than two decades after meeting when Jenny was the landlady of a pub called The Crown Inn in Paull, and Lee was a regular.

The pair have been inseparable ever since and often go on holiday together, with Lee previously describing Jenny as his family rather than just a friend.

Now Read: Why is Gogglebox not on tonight and when will it back?