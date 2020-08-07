Gogglebox's Lee Riley shares rare photo with boyfriend as they’re finally reunited in Cyprus

7 August 2020, 09:03 | Updated: 7 August 2020, 09:04

Lee Riley has shared a photo with his boyfriend
Lee Riley has shared a photo with his boyfriend. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Lee from Gogglebox has finally reunited with his boyfriend after moving in with best friend Jenny through lockdown.

After lockdown forced them apart, Gogglebox star Lee Riley and his boyfriend have finally been reunited.

Lee, 51, has been in a relationship with Steve Mail for 26 years.

Unfortunately, with Steve living in Cyprus and Lee staying in his caravan in Hull, the pair haven’t been able to see each other for months.

But as travel restrictions finally lifted last month, Lee jetted off to see his beau and spend some time living with him.

Sharing some snaps from their romantic break, the pair seem to be having the time of their lives while enjoying a cosy date night at their favourite restaurant.

While Lee has got a big grin on his face, his other half looks equally as happy posing in a matching white T-shirt.

Alongside the sweet photos, Steve wrote: “Had the best time with the love of my life in our favourite restaurant love you to the moon and back Lee Gogglebox 💕”

Read More: Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb shares sweet tribute to husband Daniel Lustig on their wedding anniversary

And Steve’s followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Glad to see you guys are spending time together 😌😊”, while another added: “You two look really happy 👋🏼 “

This comes after Steve pined after his boyfriend during their time apart.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a snap of the pair out for dinner in Cyprus.

He wrote alongside it: “Our last snap together before Lockdown 😪 hope you can get out of England soon and come home 🏠 it’s been far too long #coronavirus #missyou #loveyou.”

After the UK went into lockdown in March, Lee was unable to fly out to spend the summer with his boyfriend.

Instead, his best friend Jenny Newby moved into his caravan in Patrington Haven caravan park so the pair could continue filming Gogglebox.

Jenny and Lee have been best friends for more than two decades after meeting when Jenny was the landlady of a pub called The Crown Inn in Paull, and Lee was a regular.

The pair have been inseparable ever since and often go on holiday together, with Lee previously describing Jenny as his family rather than just a friend.

Now Read: Why is Gogglebox not on tonight and when will it back?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ant and Dec will host I'm A Celeb from the UK this year

Where is I'm A Celebrity UK being filmed and what are the new rules?
I'm A Celeb has moved location for 2020...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to move to UK for 2020
Dean Gaffney has been slammed by his co-star

Dean Gaffney slammed by EastEnders co-star Jamie Borthwick for partying in Ibiza
Alice is one of the tattoo artists on Tattoo Fixers

Who is Tattoo Fixer's Alice Perrin, how old is she and what is her Instagram?

Celebrities

EastEnders will return in September

EastEnders’ return: 7 storyline spoilers for when the soap is back in September

Trending on Heart

You could have been storing your ice cream wrong

Experts explain why ice cream should always be stored upside down in the freezer

Lifestyle

Tips on how to stay cool in bed

How to get to sleep in hot weather: Tips for helping you nod off during the heatwave

Lifestyle

University students could face fines of £800

University students face £800 fines if they break strict new coronavirus rules

Lifestyle

Is there a link between cold sores and face masks? (stock images)

Can face masks bring out cold sores and how can you prevent them?

Lifestyle

Gemma was very open and honest in the interview

Gemma Collins reveals she suffered miscarriage in lockdown in heartbreaking interview

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has offered more details on the Government scheme

Martin Lewis shares latest details on Government's £5,000 home improvement vouchers

Lifestyle