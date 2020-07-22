Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb shares sweet tribute to husband Daniel Lustig on their wedding anniversary

Stephen and Daniel from Gogglebox are celebrating their wedding anniversary. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig celebrated their second wedding anniversary with some adorable throwback photos.

Stephen Webb has been making us laugh on Gogglebox for seven years after he made his TV debut all the way back in 2013.

And it’s a big week for the reality star, as he is celebrating his two year anniversary with husband and co-star Daniel Lustig.

The pair marked their special day with a string of unseen throwback photos with their fans, along with a sweet tribute to one another.

Taking to Instagram, Daniel, 44, dubbed his husband 'his rock', as he wrote: “Happy anniversary to my wonderful husband.

“Two years ago we were getting married with all our friends and family . You are my rock love you 😍 #teamlustigwebb all the way @stephengwebb1971.”

Read More: Candice Brown's husband breaks silence on split from Bake Off star and Paul Hollywood kiss

Four photos see the pair snuggling up for selfies, as well as posing on their big day in 2018.

Stephen, 48, also shared three photos from their wedding day, simply writing: “Happy anniversary @lustig75 ♥️ ☂️🥂.”

And fans were quick to comment on the sweet tributes, as one wrote: “Love u two such a lovely couple happy anniversary xxxxxx”

“Happy Anniversary 💚 Gorgeous pics x,” said another, while a third said: “Happy anniversary to you both. Look forward to see in you on Googlebox again soon.”

Fellow Gogglebox star Izzi Warner added: “Happy anniversary you two 💖🥂xxx.”

Stephen and Daniel tied the knot in Chateau de Lisse in Lot-et-Garonne, France, with all their friends and family around them.

They have actually been dating for seven years and work together at their salon in Brighton.

The pair first appeared on the show together in 2019.

Stephen was originally paired up with ex boyfriend Chris Butland-Steed, but after the pair fell out, he sat alongside his mum Pat.

Meanwhile, Stephen and Daniel should be back on our screens soon as Gogglebox boss Tania Alexander recently confirmed the series will be back on September 11, 2020.

Taking to her personal Twitter account, Tania thanks the cast and crew of the show for keeping it going through the pandemic.

She said: "Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox.

"It really wasn't easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it.

"Big shout out to the cast from both shows. AND my amazing team. See y'all on Sept 11th."

Now Read: EastEnders to re-air iconic Lucy Beale murder twist - with Joy Joyner's awkward live blunder