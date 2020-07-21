EastEnders to re-air iconic Lucy Beale murder twist - with Joy Joyner's awkward live blunder

21 July 2020, 13:54

EastEnders is airing a classic episode
EastEnders is airing a classic episode. Picture: BBC

EastEnders is airing a classic 'Who dunnit' episode centred around Lucy Beale.

EastEnders fans are in for a treat next week, as bosses are set to re-air one of the most iconic episodes of all time.

The BBC has been forced to replay old instalments of the soap due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down filming.

And next week viewers will get to see the live hour-long episode which finally uncovered who killed Lucy Beale after months of speculations.

The extra special show was in aid of EastEnders’ 30th anniversary and featured some live scenes.

Jo Joyner accidentally slipped up during the live EastEnders episode
Jo Joyner accidentally slipped up during the live EastEnders episode. Picture: BBC

Unfortunately, fans of the soap will remember that not everything went to plan, after Tanya Branning actress Jo Joyner accidentally slipped up with her lines.

Read More: What happened to Kevin Wicks in EastEnders? And how did Phil Daniels' character die?

While talking to Jane Beale (played by Laurie Brett), Jo called her husband Ian by his character’s real name - Adam Woodyatt.

The now-infamous ‘How's Adam’ incident went viral on social media, with viewers particularly amused by Jo's horrified expression after realising what she'd said.

Recalling the moment, Jo later revealed she was mortified by the mistake.

She confessed at the time: "It was like an out of body experience, like a car crash. As I'm saying 'Adam' I can hear myself tailing off, because I came out of my head and went, 'well there's no getting out of that'.

"There is absolutely no explanation as to how or why that happened. We couldn't have known it better, we go over and over this.

"I'd never got it wrong… Obviously, I thought I'd wait until there were nine million people watching.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Jane was accused of killing stepdaughter Lucy, only for it to be revealed that she was actually covering up for son Bobby.

Played through flashbacks, the true events were revealed as Bobby chucked a jewellery box at his sister’s head with accidentally killing her.

And the surprises didn’t stop there, as Kathy Beale - who had supposedly died off screen in 2006 - made a dramatic return.

'Nasty Nick' Cotton also met his demise when he died of a drug overdose in Dot Cotton’s arms.

Now Read: Why is EastEnders not on tonight and when will it be back on?

