Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

EastEnders has gone off air. Picture: BBC

Was EastEnders on last night? Has the soap finished for good? Here's what we know...

EastEnders has been on our TV screens for as long as we can remember, with the first episode airing all the way back in 1985.

Earlier this year, the BBC soap even marked it’s 35th anniversary with the dramatic boat crash which ended up killing Denny Watts.

But with the coronavirus pandemic forcing all TV production to stop immediately at the end of March, now EastEnders has been forced to come off air for the first time ever.

So, why isn’t EastEnders on BBC One? And when will it be back? Here’s what you need to know…

Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight?

New EastEnders episodes will be absent from our schedules for the foreseeable future, after the soap ran out of episodes filmed before the COVID-19 lockdown.

In true ‘Enders style, the show finished on a huge Duff Duff moment as Sharon (Letitia Dean) was revealed as the new owner of the Queen Vic.

Like a fool I totally forgot to say that last week and this weeks EastEnders are all directed by me. They’re the last before the show has a break over the summer, and Tuesdays duff duff will definitely leave you wanting more when the show returns later this year. — Thomas Hescott (@MrThomasHescott) June 15, 2020

The soap’s director Thomas Hescott recently confirmed a break over summer, as he Tweeted: “They’re the last before the show has a break over the summer, and Tuesdays duff duff will definitely leave you wanting more when the show returns later this year.”

In place of the usual Albert Square drama, a new show hosted by Stacey Dooley will air on Mondays called ‘Secrets From The Square’, while legendary historic episodes will be shown on Tuesdays.

When will EastEnders be back on?

It’s thought production will get up and running again at the end of June, which means we won’t have to wait too long to get our daily fix of Walford.

EastEnders could be off air until September. Picture: BBC

Writing in The Telegraph, the BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore said: “We’ve been looking carefully at how we can safely put some of our shows back into production, and I’m pleased to announce that we plan to begin filming again on both EastEnders and Top Gear by the end of June.”

Peter Beale actor Dayle Hudson recently shared a photo of his new script on Instagram, with eagle-eyed viewers noticing a date in the corner reading ‘8th September'.

Dayle Hudson teased the return of EastEnders. Picture: Instagram

This has led many fans to speculate that as the date EastEnders will finally return, but this has not been confirmed by bosses.

