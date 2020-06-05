Amanda Holden reveals EastEnders was first acting job after drama school

Amanda back in the 90s on EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Heart

The Heart Breakfast host spoke about the exciting role she once had on one of Britain's biggest soaps.

Amanda Holden has dished the dirt on her time working on popular BBC soap, EastEnders when she was a teen.

The Heart Breakfast co-host spoke to Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts about her early experiences in showbiz, long before her days as a household name.

Opening up about her time on the soap during the 90s, she confessed "there was a lot of messing around with rude fruit" and she "had a lot of fun".

Amanda laughed as she recalled the memories. Picture: Heart

Kicking off the conversation, Amanda said: "When I left drama school, EastEnders was one of the first jobs I got.

"I had to look after someone's stall for half an hour which was like four episodes or something."

Jamie, shocked, said: "I didn’t know you were in EastEnders! There’s pictures though?"

Discussing her time on the show, Amanda recalled moments during takes where they made their own fun with edible items.

"Iain Beale, I looked after a jewellery stall and he had his fruit and veg, there was a lot of messing around with rude fruit that’s all I’m going to say. I had a lot of fun, it was a nice show to do," she said.

Jamie was shocked. Picture: Heart

Since her early years on EastEnders, Amanda's gone on to enjoy an incredible acting career, as well as time in the West End.

She's now been a judge on the Britain's Got Talent panel alongside Simon Cowell for an impressive 14 seasons.