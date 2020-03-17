Spread positivity by sending Jamie and Amanda messages for your loved ones

17 March 2020, 17:51

Spreading positivity at a difficult time
Spreading positivity at a difficult time. Picture: Getty

In this time of change and uncertainty, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden want to help spread as much positivity as they can and help you connect with the ones you love most.

Is there someone in your life you want to send a message to that you can't be with in person right now? We're here to help you let that friend or loved one know that you're thinking about them.

If there's someone that springs to mind, or even if you've just got a positive message that you'd like to get out there, let us know below.

Jamie and Amanda could be calling you back to record your message to be played out on air.

We will be in touch if we want to feature you on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, or for you to record a special message to play out on air.

How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

Coronavirus latest: How many cases of COVID-19 are in the UK and how many people have died?

Lifestyle

The best vegan snacks

Vegan snacks UK: Best healthy treats to buy on the high street

Food & Health

Paul Usher has joined the cast of EastEnders

EastEnders spoilers: Who is Danny actor Paul Usher and who did he play in Brookside?

TV & Movies

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 1,950?

Lifestyle

Cinemas across the UK are closing amid the coronavirus outbreak

Cineworld, Vue, Picturehouse and Odeon close all cinemas amid coronavirus outbreak

News

James Buckley shot to fame as Jay in The Inbetweeners

Who is James Buckley, what else has the GBBO star been in and who is his wife?

Celebrities