Spread positivity by sending Jamie and Amanda messages for your loved ones

Spreading positivity at a difficult time. Picture: Getty

In this time of change and uncertainty, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden want to help spread as much positivity as they can and help you connect with the ones you love most.

Is there someone in your life you want to send a message to that you can't be with in person right now? We're here to help you let that friend or loved one know that you're thinking about them.

If there's someone that springs to mind, or even if you've just got a positive message that you'd like to get out there, let us know below.

Jamie and Amanda could be calling you back to record your message to be played out on air.