Amanda Holden stuns in music video for NHS charity single Over The Rainbow

Amanda' new single is available to download now. Picture: YouTube

Amanda' beautiful new single Over The Rainbow will raise funds to help the NHS curing the coronavirus pandemic.

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden has covered Judy Garland's iconic track, Over the Rainbow in order to raise funds to aid the NHS during these tough times.

The multi-talented star showcased her musical theatre background singing the Wizard of Oz song, of which all proceeds will be going to NHS Charities Together, and it's blown everyone away.

Amanda, 47, announced the incredible news that the single was available for download on iTunes during last Friday's breakfast show.

She had already recorded the track late last year ago as part of her upcoming album which is set to be released later this year, but had the idea to turn it into a charity single only last week, as COVID-19 continued to take the lives of thousands across the UK.

The star is incredibly grateful for the NHS, and exclusively told Heart.co.uk: "I’ve always said how amazing the NHS are, they have quite literally saved my life, as they have for thousands of others.

The video is available to watch on YouTube. Picture: YouTube

"Hearing all the amazing people calling in to Heart sharing their stories from the front line has made me prouder than ever to be supporting the NHS in this way.

"The rainbow has given us all a ray hope during this weird time but I’m hopeful life will be better on the other side as we all become more united as one."

Amanda described the personal meaning of the song to her, saying:

Last year, I recorded a version of Over The Rainbow. It’s a song I used to sing as a girl with my nan and grandad and one I love to sing with my daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

"Life has taken a really funny turn but one thing that I think has become really clear is that we are all in this together.

"And more than ever, we've reconnected with love and hope during this time.

"This campaign and the NHS mean a lot to me because, as I’m sure you’ve read over the years, they've saved my life."

She continued: "They’ve saved my sister's life after she was in a car accident.

"And, of course, our son Theo was born sleeping at an NHS hospital where all the staff were utterly extraordinary and treated us with so much empathy and love.

"I feel like I owe them so much. I feel like we all owe them a debt now and of course for the future to come."

