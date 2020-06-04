Where is Zoe Slater from EastEnders now?

What happened to Zoe Slater? And where is actress Michelle Ryan now?

EastEnders fans will remember Zoe Slater as one of the most iconic characters of all time.

She might have been young, but Zoe - played by Michelle Ryan - managed to bag some of the most explosive storylines during her time.

As well as falling pregnant with Dirty Den’s baby to keep hold of boyfriend Dennis Rickman, her ‘you ain’t my muvva’ scene with Kat Slater has gone down in soap history.

But after she left all the way back in 2005, fans have been left wondering what happened to Zoe Slater? And where is Michelle Ryan now?

Zoe Slater is Kat Slater's daughter. Picture: BBC

What happened to Zoe Slater?

After five years on the show, actress Michelle left the role of Zoe behind in 2005 as her character took off to Ibiza.

After being caught up in a revenge plot against Dirty Den (Leslie Grantham) with his estranged wife Chrissie (Tracy-Ann Oberman) and their best-friend Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), Zoe mistakenly thought she had murdered the Walford villain.

The ladies’ plan resulted in Zoe hitting Den in The Queen Vic after he attacked Chrissie.

However, when Zoe left, Den regained consciousness until Chrissie ultimately killed him for good.

After the drama, Zoe left Albert Square Walford for Ibiza after making amends with Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Dennis (Nigel Harman) – all the while being manipulated by Chrissie into believing that she killed Den.

Will Zoe Slater return to EastEnders?

Despite rumours that Zoe Slater might return to EastEnders, Michelle Ryan has made it clear that she will not be making a comeback.

She previously told the Bristol Evening Post: "I just got quite bored in the end, to be honest. Doing the same thing day in, day out. It's just so boring. I like to jump from different things.”

She later told the Daily Record: "I always saw EastEnders as an apprenticeship.

“I always wanted to go on and do different things. I have some really good friends from that show but the door is closed.

"I've always taken chances. I think that's how you progress – by stepping out and doing different things. I really do like my freedom and jumping from job to job. I just want to work with people I admire and respect, wherever that be – big budget, low budget, leading role, supporting role."

Michelle Ryan quit EastEnders in 2005. Picture: PA Images

Where is actress Michelle Ryan now?

After leaving EastEnders, Michelle went across the pond to America to further her career.

She starred in Hollywood movie 4.3.2.1 as well as The Man Inside, Cockneys vs Zombies and Girl Walks Into A Bar.

Michelle has also had roles in TV shows Jekyll, Merlin, Doctor Who, Death in Paradise and American show Bionic Woman, but she now stays out of the limelight and seemingly doesn't have social media.

