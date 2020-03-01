Who did Joe Swash play in EastEnders? Dancing On Ice star's acting career revealed

Joe Swash played Mickey Miller on EastEnders. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Dancing On Ice star Joe Swash appeared on EastEnders for five years as Mickey Miller.

Joe Swash has made it all the way to the semi finals of Dancing On Ice with his partner Alex Schauman.

He may be known as a successful presenter and husband of Stacey Solomon now, but he shot to fame 17 years ago on EastEnders.

But who did Joe play on the BBC soap and how long was he on it for?

What character did Joe Swash play in EastEnders?

Joe Swash played lovable rogue Mickey Miller from 2003 to 2008 and later reprised the role 2011 for a brief time.

Mickey was involved in many big storylines over his years after his whole family arrived in Walford in 2004.

Keith and Rosie arrived with their twin children Darren and Demi, who had baby Aleesha along with their family dog Genghis. His sister Dawn also joined in 2005.

Joe Swash and his family joined EastEnders. Picture: BBC

His big storylines include being bullying by Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) in May 2008 and getting stuck in a fire along with Dawn and her daughter Summer.

All of the Millers are angry at him for not acknowledging the letter, and Mickey decides to take the job instead as he says there is nothing left for him in Walford. Later, along with Keith and their dog Genghis, Mickey leaves Walford after an emotional farewell at The Queen Victoria pub.

It was announced on 25 February 2008 that the characters of Mickey and his stepfather Keith (David Spinx) had been axed by EastEnders' executive producer Diederick Santer.

He left the show for a job as a concierge in the Cotswolds along with their dog Genghis.

In September 2011, Mickey returned briefly for brother Darren's wedding to Jodie Gold (Kylie Babbington).

What else has Joe Swash been in?

Since leaving the soap, Joe shot to fame when he won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2008. He went on to present sister show ‘Get Me Out Of Here Now!’ for ten years before quitting in 2018.

He has also appeared on The Jump and Celebrity Dinner Date before he went on to find love with Stacey Solomon and welcome their baby Rex.

Was Joe Swash bankrupt?

Former EastEnders actor Joe has been made bankrupt twice in his life, in both 2009 and 2013.

Speaking out about his money struggles, Joe told the Mirror that he was irresponsible with his money, admitting: "I was chucking it away on stuff I didn't need. I went out every night and had a house with a mortgage.

"When you are young you just don't think it is ever going to end. I thought I was going to be on EastEnders for years and years."

Joe was also forced to stay off work for a year after contracting viral meningitis.

"I fell behind on tax and bills and buried my head in the sand, which was the worst thing to do," he said, adding: "The second time it happened when I was on TV and I felt embarrassed and wondered how I managed to get myself into that situation. But it can happen to anybody."

