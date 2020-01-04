Who is Dancing On Ice star Joe Swash? Stacey Solomon’s boyfriend’s children and career revealed

Joe Swash is a contestant on Dancing On Ice. Picture: PA/Instagram

Joe Swash is a contestant on Dancing On Ice 2020 - here's everything you need to know about him from his age to EastEnders career.

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens, and hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have returned with a fresh batch of celebrity skaters.

One of the contestants for this series is Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon's boyfriend, who has had both an acting career on EastEnders as well as been a TV presenter.

Here's everything you need to know about him from his age to how many children he has:

Joe Swash praises his amazing girlfriend Stacey Solomon as he opens up about work and parenting

Who is Joe Swash? What's his age and background?

Joe, 37, is a presenter and actor from Islington, north London.

He started his acting career at the age of seven when he appeared in an Andrex advert. His big break as an adult came when he was cast as Mickey Miller in Eastenders in April 2003 as a recurring character.

Joe Swash and girlfriend Stacey Solomon: How long have they been together?

Joe and Stacey were first spotted looking cosy together in January 2016, and went Instagram official with their relationship later that month. She told the Mirror at the time: "It's going really well... We're having fun, spending time together and getting to know each other."

And Joe told OK! magazine: "She's lovely, she's an amazing person... I'm really lucky."

When did Stacey and Joe have baby Rex?

The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together in February 2019, with Joe writing on Instagram: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby.

"I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."

They welcomed baby Rex in May, and Joe announced the news on Stacey's Instagram.

He wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.

"I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans.

"I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X".

How many children does Joe Swash have?

As well as Rex, Joe is dad to Harry Swash, who he shares with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous.

Did Joe Swash go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!?

Joe appeared on I'm A Celeb back in 2008, which he went on to win. From 2009, he was a presenter on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, NOW!

It was renamed I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2016, and he has presented the revamped show with Vicky Pattison, Scarlett Moffatt, Chris Ramsey and Joel Dommett. In 2019, it was announced he'd be leaving the show.