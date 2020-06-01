Stacey Solomon hits back after troll accuses her of 'letting Rex eat lipstick'

Stacey has slammed a troll for accusing her of allowing one-year-old Rex to eat lipstick.

The Loose Women panelist, 30, posted an adorable photo of the one-year-old, who had covered his hands face in one of her lipsticks after raiding her make-up bag.

She shared the picture on Instagram alongside the caption: "Me: Did you eat mummy's lipstick?"

Stacey shared the adorable photo of Rex on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Stacey later revealed that she had been trolled for the cute snap, posting a video sarcastically saying: "And to the lovely Susan who messaged me to say you really shouldn't let your child eat lipstick.

"Thank you so much, because I genuinely was about to pick out a few shades for his lunch."

Stacey recently revealed that Rex had taken his first ever steps, with the proud mum posting a clip of to Instagram.

Stacey Solomon hit back at the troll on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Fighting back tears in the video, she said: "And he’s off. Oh pickle. Honestly I am sobbing.

"If there’s one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it’s that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment.

"Rex we are so proud of you. Oh my goodness it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you’re growing so so quickly.

"It’s sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn grown is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world.

She then added: "If anyone needs me I’ll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex’s baby book. Love you all."

