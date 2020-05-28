Stacey Solomon bursts into tears as she reveals baby Rex is walking for the first time

Stacey Solomon has revealed the moment she and boyfriend Joe Swash helped her son Rex walk for the first time.

It was a huge day in Stacey Solomon’s household yesterday, as her one-year-old son Rex walked for the first time.

The mum-of-three posted a video of the huge milestone, which shows Rex taking his first walk between dad Joe Swash and her.

In the clip, the tot can be seen waving his arms and laughing as he walks towards his mum.

Stacey’s voice can be heard cracking up as she encourages him, before he eventually loses his balance and sits on the floor.

Alongside the adorable video, Stacey, 30, admitted she was feeling very emotional, as she told her Instagram followers: “And he’s off. Oh pickle. Honestly I am sobbing.

Stacey Solomon was left in tears when Rex started walking. Picture: Instagram

“If there’s one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it’s that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment.”

She continued: “Rex we are so proud of you. Oh my goodness it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you’re growing so so quickly.

“It’s sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn grown is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world.

Stacey finally added: “If anyone needs me I’ll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex’s baby book. Love you all. “

And friends of the star couldn’t wait to comment, with Davina McCall writing: “Look how chuffed he is 🙌🏻👏🏻🤗💖”

“Oh my god Stacey ❤️😭 this is just too cute ❤️❤️❤️,” said Olivia Bowden, while Mrs Hinch wrote: “Rex, we love you. Keep going beautiful boy. It’s been amazing watching your journey 💙”

Stacey - who is also mum to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, - was supposed to be enjoying a date night with Joe, 38, but had to cancel it because she was overcome with emotion.

"Date night is cancelled, first mumma, and now this… My emotions, just can't cope," she wrote on her stories.

This comes after Rex took small first steps earlier this month, with Stacey capturing her son jigging about before losing his balance and falling onto the floor.

