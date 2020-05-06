Stacey Solomon admits there's 'lots going on at home' after quitting social media for 'personal reasons'

6 May 2020, 12:20

Stacey returned to social media for middle son Leighton's birthday
Stacey returned to social media for middle son Leighton's birthday. Picture: Instagram

Stacey's told us that all of her boys are 'safe and well' after she worried fans earlier this week.

Stacey Solomon shockers her followers on Monday after revealing she would be coming off social media for "personal reasons"

However, she returned yesterday afternoon, reassuring fans she's "grateful" and they're all in good health, but that "there's a lot going on at home".

Sharing a photo of a sunrise for a background, 30-year-old Stacey explained: "Lots going on here at the moment but all of the boys are safe and well, which we are so grateful for."

She added: "Today is a special day, it's Leighton's birthday, so we are going to celebrate the best we can and try to forget about what is happening in the world just for a moment."

After this, the Loose Women panellist shared an adorable clip of herself and her younger son Rex playing on their bed, along with a photo of her newest creation, a "birthday corner" for son Leighton.

Stacey shared the message on her story
Stacey shared the message on her story. Picture: Instagram

He turned eight yesterday, and the family gathered for a celebration in their luxurious Essex home, complete with a cake shaped like a Pokeball, decorated with chocolate and radishes.

As well as Rex, 11 months and Leighton, eight, Stacey is mum to Zach, 11, and step-mum to boyfriend Joe Swash's son, Harry, 11.

Stacey was determined to give her son a great birthday, and she's admitted that lately she's been struggling with her anxiety.

Only last week, she explained she'd only left her home three times in seven weeks because of her mental health struggles, stating at the time that she was currently on her way to a food shop: "I don't know why but I've really struggled to leave the house and do shop runs and stuff.

"I've only done it twice since this all began, I get really comfortable at home in my 'safe place' and then feel really anxious to leave.

"But every time I do I realise how important it is to get out (if you can) and do something that you normally sued to do and enjoy. So I'm going to do it today."

