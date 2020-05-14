Stacey Solomon reveals hilarious hack for cleaning baby Rex's dirty high chair

Stacey Solomon has come up with a great solution to clean baby Rex's high chair.

Stacey Solomon has been very busy in her house during lockdown, sharing DIY hacks and cleaning tips with her followers.

But the Loose Women star’s latest social media post revealed the unusual way she likes to clean son Rex’s high chair when he gets a little messy at lunch time.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old said: ‘I can’t be bothered today. Do you ever have one of those days where you wake up and think “not today”?’

Stacey went on to make 11-month-old son Rex - who she shares with partner Joe Swash - a breakfast of eggs, bread, carrots and cheese which she laid out in the shape of a bird’s nest.

Rex was enjoying his lunch in his high chair. Picture: Instagram

After filming Rex tucking into his food, the star then went on the share a video of her cleaning up after her youngest son with a jet washer.

Blasting cheese remnants off the table, she captioned it: “It is just one of those days…Today this is how I want to clean everything”.

Little Rex can be seen wandering around the background on the other side of the glass patio doors.

Stacey Solomon jet washed her son's high chair. Picture: Instagram

Stacey has been documenting her life in lockdown with Rex, Joe, 38, and her two other sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

But she was recently forced to deny she had split with boyfriend Joe after she decided to take a break from social media for ‘personal reasons’.

In a fiery Instagram post, the former X Factor finalist wrote: “‘Personal reasons’ isn’t code for divorce (we aren’t married but you know what I mean) it just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment.

“And some things aren’t mine to share. We love you all & hope you’re all ok. These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it’s not easy for anyone.”

Meanwhile, Stacey recently admitted she is "really struggling" amidst the coronavirus pandemic and has only been out twice in nearly six weeks since the lockdown came in.

She shared: "I'm off to do our food shop while Joe holds down the fort here. I don't know why but I've really struggled to leave the house and do shop runs and stuff. I've only done it twice since this all began. I get really comfortable at home in my 'safe place' and then feel really anxious to leave.

“But every time I do I realise how important it is to get out (if you can) and do something that you normally sued to do and enjoy. So I'm going to do it today. Thinking of those who can't leave their homes."

