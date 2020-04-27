Stacey Solomon shares shock screenshots of cruel messages calling her ‘ugly’

Stacey Solomon has revealed cruel messages from trolls calling her "ugly" and "a freak".

As we head into another week of lockdown, Stacey Solomon has been keeping her fans feeling positive with some adorable videos with her family on Instagram.

But the Loose Women presenter was forced to hit back at one follower after they left some nasty messages on a recent post.

Deciding to call out the internet troll, mum-of-three Stacey took to Instagram to show fans the insults she received.

Keeping the identity of her follower private, the 30-year-old took a screenshot of the comments which were about a video with her baby son Rex.

Stacey Solomon shared a comment from a troll online. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon sung to Sugababes 'Ugly'. Picture: Instagram

These included: "Yeah you are mad freak" and "your so ugly."

Read More: Stacey Solomon shocked as Michelle Obama shares tribute to her on Instagram

But not letting her haters get her down, Stacey told fans that reading the word 'ugly' reminded her of the Sugababes hit of the same name.

Sharing another video singing along to the 2005 hit as she peeled potatoes and cooked her family's Sunday roast, Stacey mimed words including: "People are all the same ... so if I'm ugly then so are you."

She captioned one clip: "But the sugar babes got it right all those years ago... Ugly is a characteristic not a look. Never let anyone make you feel anything less than what you are. BEAUTIFUL."

Stacey also went on to share positive messages from her fans, saying she loves reading them.

One message thanked Stacey for making people smile and for her 'inspirational' Instagram stories.

Read More: Stacey Solomon to bank £1million this year thanks to Loose Women gig and Instagram fame

While another wrote: "Thank YOU for being such a motivation in my recovery! You are an absolute inspiration."

Stacey has been updating her fans of her lockdown activities with boyfriend Joe Swash, 38, 10-month-old Rex, as well as her elder sons Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 12.

Over the weekend, the star showed off the amazing herb garden she made out of things around the house including empty jars and old candle holders.

Stacey Solomon revealed her impressive herb garden. Picture: Instagram

Captioning her video on Instagram, she explained: “Ok so while they’re out I am going to pot some of the herbs and plants I bought yesterday from Sainsbury’s when I did the food shop.

“Every pot I used to pot them is just old junk like empty candle jars, gherkin jars, jam jars, and empty plant pots (where the plants have died.)”

Read Now: Stacey Solomon shares hilarious TikTok about 'surviving' homeschooling as she drowns in spelling books