Stacey Solomon shares hilarious TikTok about 'surviving' homeschooling as she drowns in spelling books

The mother-of-three posted the funny film on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

The Loose Women star had followers in stitches as she mimed to 'Survivor' by Destiny's Child while juggling chores, exercise and homework.

Stacey Solomon has taken to social media to share a hilarious video of herself celebrating the end of her first week of homeschooling – and mums are finding it so relatable.

The funny film showed the Loose Women star, 30, drowning in spelling books, swigging from a wine glass, pumping iron with chocolate, joking with a watermelon and attempting to clean her house with her son hanging off her back as she toasted the end of a tough five days.

Read more: Super organised Stacey Solomon shares brilliant crayon hack that keeps kids’ craft stuff neat

Finally worked out how to do Tik Tok 😂🤍 Posted by Stacey Solomon on Saturday, 28 March 2020

Miming along to 'Survivor' by Destiny's Child, the mother-of-three recorded clips in different parts of her house, from the front room and the kitchen to the bedroom floor, creating one side-splitting montage.

Posting the 45-second highlights reel on TikTok, then it sharing with fans on Facebook, she wrote: "When you get to the end of a week of homeschooling and you finally say goodnight to the kids."

Read more: Mrs Hinch praises Stacey Solomon for supporting her through trolling in emotional Instagram post

Earlier this week, Stacey admitted that teaching sons Leighton, seven, and Zachary, 12, was tricky and confessed she hadn't stuck to the colour-coded timetable she had initially set out.

And while families across the country have also been struggling to juggle jobs, homeschooling and housework in the last week due to the coronavirus lockdown, it seems the telly star's latest video stuck a serious chord with mums and dads as parents flooded her post with comments saying they felt exactly the same.

Read more: Stacey Solomon amuses fans with funny Instagram video about hot bath thrush risk

One follower praised the singer for boosting her mood, writing: "Brilliant Stacey. You put a smile on my face. Thank goodness you are as nutty as the rest of us. Thank you. Stay safe."

While another added: "Love Stacey, she truly is one of the girls."

A third gushed: "Thank you Stacey that really made me smile- God knows we all need every smile we can get at the moment. Don’t think I’ll try the stairs- don’t need a broken hip!"

The star recently joked she had totally "given up" on the idea of homeschooling after 10-month-old Rex, whom she shares with boyfriend Joe Swash, screamed all the way through one of her lessons.