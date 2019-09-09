Mrs Hinch praises Stacey Solomon for supporting her through trolling in emotional Instagram post

Mrs Hinch has praised Stacey for her help and support. Picture: Instagram

The Instagram cleaning guru revealed that Stacey had DM'd her while she was going through a rough time

Mrs Hinch has thanked Stacey Solomon for supporting her while she was being trolled, revealing that Stacey sent her a DM to check in on her when she was having a tough time.

Posting an adorable photo of them and their two babies, she wrote: "When women support other women amazing things happen .. 💗

"I’ll be honest guys , having fallen into the public eye somehow & becoming a new mum , I’ve done my absolute best but its been hard . Now I know I am SO lucky and so blessed to have my Instagram platform & my Hinchers , but Instagram & “fame” really does have its low points.

"I’ve been trolled , followed in my car by journalists , paparazzi waiting outside my house , false information printed about me and worst of all I’ve had my family and my baby pulled apart, and for what? I don’t get it! I’m simply living my life at home .. cleaning! I would never want to hurt anyone so I find it hard to understand why people would want to hurt me. It can be scary out there guys & I noticed I was starting to feel nervous about leaving the house , even to go food shopping, or pop to the petrol station.

"Daily things that I never used to think twice about doing. If I see the petrol gauge is low or the fridge needs refilling I get a knot in my stomach knowing I need to go out so Ive felt myself falling into a dark place.

But .. one day I received a message from this amazing woman, simply asking me if I’m ok. It’s like she just knew I wasn’t. Even though I hadn’t made this apparent to anyone.

"I found myself pouring my heart out to her by message (🙈) asking how she handles the public eye with a newborn. And what she said to me was “ right I’m coming round for a cuppa!” A cuppa ?! I couldn’t believe it! Stacey Solomon in my house?

"Ive followed Stacey since her X factor days so to me I was having a celeb round and I felt nervous! But Stacey, like me , is just a normal person and a mum simply trying to do her best in life. She turned up at my house with her beautiful baby Rex in one arm & McDonald’s in the other for us both!

"And I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down , we ate junk food , fed our babies & talked .. talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey im forever grateful to you , all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time".