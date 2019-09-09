Mrs Hinch praises Stacey Solomon for supporting her through trolling in emotional Instagram post

9 September 2019, 15:33

Mrs Hinch has praised Stacey for her help and support
Mrs Hinch has praised Stacey for her help and support. Picture: Instagram

The Instagram cleaning guru revealed that Stacey had DM'd her while she was going through a rough time

Mrs Hinch has thanked Stacey Solomon for supporting her while she was being trolled, revealing that Stacey sent her a DM to check in on her when she was having a tough time.

Posting an adorable photo of them and their two babies, she wrote: "When women support other women amazing things happen .. 💗

"I’ll be honest guys , having fallen into the public eye somehow & becoming a new mum , I’ve done my absolute best but its been hard . Now I know I am SO lucky and so blessed to have my Instagram platform & my Hinchers , but Instagram & “fame” really does have its low points.

View this post on Instagram

When women support other women amazing things happen .. 💗 I’ll be honest guys , having fallen into the public eye somehow & becoming a new mum , I’ve done my absolute best but its been hard . Now I know I am SO lucky and so blessed to have my Instagram platform & my Hinchers , but Instagram & “fame” really does have its low points. I’ve been trolled , followed in my car by journalists , paparazzi waiting outside my house , false information printed about me and worst of all I’ve had my family and my baby pulled apart, and for what? I don’t get it! I’m simply living my life at home .. cleaning! I would never want to hurt anyone so I find it hard to understand why people would want to hurt me. It can be scary out there guys & I noticed I was starting to feel nervous about leaving the house , even to go food shopping, or pop to the petrol station. Daily things that I never used to think twice about doing. If I see the petrol gauge is low or the fridge needs refilling I get a knot in my stomach knowing I need to go out so Ive felt myself falling into a dark place. But .. one day I received a message from this amazing woman, simply asking me if I’m ok. It’s like she just knew I wasn’t. Even though I hadn’t made this apparent to anyone. I found myself pouring my heart out to her by message (🙈) asking how she handles the public eye with a newborn. And what she said to me was “ right I’m coming round for a cuppa!” A cuppa ?! I couldn’t believe it! Stacey Solomon in my house? Ive followed Stacey since her X factor days so to me I was having a celeb round and I felt nervous! But Stacey, like me , is just a normal person and a mum simply trying to do her best in life. She turned up at my house with her beautiful baby Rex in one arm & McDonald’s in the other for us both! And I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down , we ate junk food , fed our babies & talked .. talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey im forever grateful to you , all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time ❤️

A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) on

"I’ve been trolled , followed in my car by journalists , paparazzi waiting outside my house , false information printed about me and worst of all I’ve had my family and my baby pulled apart, and for what? I don’t get it! I’m simply living my life at home .. cleaning! I would never want to hurt anyone so I find it hard to understand why people would want to hurt me. It can be scary out there guys & I noticed I was starting to feel nervous about leaving the house , even to go food shopping, or pop to the petrol station.

"Daily things that I never used to think twice about doing. If I see the petrol gauge is low or the fridge needs refilling I get a knot in my stomach knowing I need to go out so Ive felt myself falling into a dark place.
But .. one day I received a message from this amazing woman, simply asking me if I’m ok. It’s like she just knew I wasn’t. Even though I hadn’t made this apparent to anyone.

"I found myself pouring my heart out to her by message (🙈) asking how she handles the public eye with a newborn. And what she said to me was “ right I’m coming round for a cuppa!” A cuppa ?! I couldn’t believe it! Stacey Solomon in my house?

View this post on Instagram

Good morning my Hinchers! Happy Sunday! One of my fave days to have a little Hinch around the home and then of course eat Yorkshire puddings with gravy 🙊 So yesterday was a very very special day for me and my two handsomes (3 of course if you include Mr Hinch 😉) Henry had the best birthday , and if only he could understand how loved he is by not just me and Jamie but my Hinchers too I think he’ll be just as blown away as I am! Also thank you SO much for such beautiful messages and comments on our Baby Hinch shower. I spent a few hours with the very special ladies in my life , we played games , enjoyed yummy food and drink, had a good catch up together and my wonderful photographer captured the most amazing memories which I will always cherish and of course pop into my baby scrap book 📷 👶🏼 Thank you to everyone who made it the perfect afternoon ! From my beautiful family and friends, to each amazing supplier that work SO hard to make little Dreams yet Big Days come true. You deserve the recognition and success .. I will share their details for you all below. Have a wonderful day my Hinchers , thank you for making my account as powerful as it is .. it’s all because of you 💙 All the best 💙 Love from Me Jamie Henry and bump xxxx #mrshinch #mrandmrshinch #babyshower #imahincher Venue: @moorhallweddingvenue Photographer: @jasmine_jade_photography Light up letters: @limelightsessex #gifted Food: @amaze_and_graze Balloons: @floatingconfettiballoons #gifted Cake: @dunstablecakehouse Cake pops: @_partypops #gifted Hair: @carlywilliamshair Makeup: @makeupbygeorgiax Dress: @laclosetdechanel Centre pieces: @ellies_finishing_touches #gifted Invitations: @silkbeau #gifted

A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) on

"Ive followed Stacey since her X factor days so to me I was having a celeb round and I felt nervous! But Stacey, like me , is just a normal person and a mum simply trying to do her best in life. She turned up at my house with her beautiful baby Rex in one arm & McDonald’s in the other for us both!

"And I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down , we ate junk food , fed our babies & talked .. talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n all! So Stacey im forever grateful to you , all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time".

