Amber Gill reveals heartache over split with Greg O'Shea as wasn't mutual as she 'wanted to make it work'

Amber wanted to make things work with Greg. Picture: ITV

Greg has started that the split was mutual but according to Amber, that wasn't the case.

Amber Gill has spoken out about her split with former beau Greg O'Shea and claims it wasn't mutual.

The 21-year-old Love Island winners parted ways last week after Irish hunk Greg, 24, broke things off with Amber over text.

Amber joined the three panellists. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Loose Women today, the Geordie stunner was asked by the panel, which consists of Christine Lampard, Carol McGiffin and Jane Moore about the breakup.

Jane said: "We have to ask about your breakup with Greg, he said it was mutual and it didn't happen over text, is there any truth in that?"

Amber was happy to talk about her heartache, although she did seem rather awkward when prompted, and revealed: "From my point of view, I wanted to make it work" implying that the split wasn't mutual as Greg has been claiming.

She continued to explain that "There was a phonecall a few days prior [to the split] but it was nothing to do with that.

"Next thing you know, there was a text".

After discussing her relationship with the Loose Women ladies, Amber discussed Buddhism, saying that she's "always been interested" in practicing the faith.

Amber was slightly on edge when asked about the relationship. Picture: ITV

Poor Amber struggled with finding love on the show to start, but eventually fell for Michael Griffiths, 27.

However, the fireman went on to break her heart after he decided to dump amber for Joanna Chimonides during the Casa Amor segment of the show.

Amber was gutted and found it hard to pick herself up after being dumped, and even considered going back to Michael.

Amber looked a lot more comfortable when discussing other topics. Picture: ITV

However, Greg came in near the end of the series and like a knight in shining armour, picked Amber up and wiped away her tears.

The nation fell in love with the pair and they went on to win the series, but after only five weeks of trying to make it work long distance, they split.