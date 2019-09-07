Love Island's Greg O'Shea confirms split from Amber Gill five weeks after winning show

Greg and Amber have called it a day. Picture: ITV

By Beci Wood

Well this has left us all a bit gutted.

Love Island heartthrob Greg O'Shea has confirmed his split from stunning Geordie Amber Gill just five weeks after winning the show.

The rugby player and law student said work commitments and the distance were the reason behind their separation during an appearance on the Late, Late Show in Ireland.

He was initially booked to appear alongside Amber but pal and fellow Love Islander Maura Higgins stepped in at the last minute.

Greg has cleared up the rumours about him and Amber, confirming they have split up! 😢💔 #LoveIsland #LateLate pic.twitter.com/UWxzPeoocD — Love Island 24/7 (@LoveIsland247) September 6, 2019

Greg explained: "So we're mad about each other, what's not to be mad about? She's gorgeous, smart funny, she's the Queen of Love Island for a reason but you need to be realistic about the situation.

"She lives in the UK, every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course she deserves all of it and I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here.

"I'm trying to get to the Olympics with the sevens team, I've got my law exams coming up so we're both so jam-packed busy and you need to take these opportunities by the scruff of the neck.

Greg and Amber had enjoyed several dates since the end of Love Island. Picture: Getty

"So we're kind of just being realistic about the situation and protecting our careers and that's where we are at the moment.

The Sun reported Greg dumped Amber, 22, by text, leaving the beautician 'devastated'.

Amber had recently appeared on Loose Women and said the distance wouldn't be a factor in their relationship.

A source told The Sun: "Greg has broken up with Amber and is blaming their busy schedules and now they want to focus on their careers.

Their split comes days after Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan went their separate ways due to the personal trainer's love of partying.

Yesterday Amber was seen hanging out with best friend and Love Island star Anna Vakili.

Fans have been taking to social media to express their sadness at the news.

Never thought anyone would be worse than Michael this season than Greg does this to Amber. I don’t care about them as a couple but to humiliate this poor girl after what she’s been through with michael.... I’m LIVID #LoveIsland — sophia (@mangoxs) September 6, 2019

Actually thought greg was genuine but going on tv and announcing you’re starting a new job as a radio presenter the same day as reports he split with amber, smells like clout to me 🤔 — maria (@MissJManus) September 6, 2019

I will not be commenting on the Amber and Greg news until anything is officially confirmed, please respect my privacy in this difficult time x — Isobel Lewis (@izlew) September 6, 2019