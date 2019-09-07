Love Island's Greg O'Shea confirms split from Amber Gill five weeks after winning show

7 September 2019, 10:28 | Updated: 7 September 2019, 12:51

Greg and Amber
Greg and Amber have called it a day. Picture: ITV

By Beci Wood

Well this has left us all a bit gutted.

Love Island heartthrob Greg O'Shea has confirmed his split from stunning Geordie Amber Gill just five weeks after winning the show.

The rugby player and law student said work commitments and the distance were the reason behind their separation during an appearance on the Late, Late Show in Ireland.

He was initially booked to appear alongside Amber but pal and fellow Love Islander Maura Higgins stepped in at the last minute.

Greg explained: "So we're mad about each other, what's not to be mad about? She's gorgeous, smart funny, she's the Queen of Love Island for a reason but you need to be realistic about the situation.

"She lives in the UK, every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course she deserves all of it and I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here.

"I'm trying to get to the Olympics with the sevens team, I've got my law exams coming up so we're both so jam-packed busy and you need to take these opportunities by the scruff of the neck.

Greg and Amber Love Island
Greg and Amber had enjoyed several dates since the end of Love Island. Picture: Getty

"So we're kind of just being realistic about the situation and protecting our careers and that's where we are at the moment.

The Sun reported Greg dumped Amber, 22, by text, leaving the beautician 'devastated'.

Amber had recently appeared on Loose Women and said the distance wouldn't be a factor in their relationship.

A source told The Sun: "Greg has broken up with Amber and is blaming their busy schedules and now they want to focus on their careers.

Read more: Love Island's Maura Higgins signed up for Dancing on Ice REPLACING Amber Gill

View this post on Instagram

Dinner with my ❤️

A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on

Their split comes days after Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan went their separate ways due to the personal trainer's love of partying.

Yesterday Amber was seen hanging out with best friend and Love Island star Anna Vakili.

Fans have been taking to social media to express their sadness at the news.

