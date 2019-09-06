Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea 'SPLIT after he dumps her by text'

Greg and Amber have reportedly called time on their relationship. Picture: Instagram/ITV

The Love Island 2019 winners have split just five weeks after the show ended

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea have reportedly split.

Amber, 22, is said to be 'devastated' after her rugby player boyfriend, 24, broke up with her via text message - just five weeks after they won the show and shared the £50,000 prize.

Read more: Love Island’s Theo Campbell reveals he had seven stitches in his eye ball after it SPLIT during accident

A source told The Sun: "Greg has broken up with Amber and is blaming their busy schedules and now they want to focus on their careers.

"Amber feels used by Greg. He was always aware of the distance and his career in their relationship, and yet he chose to seek out Amber in the villa knowing there would always be the distance.

"He hasn't made any effort to come to London to see Amber, despite it being over five weeks, it's always Amber who had to make the effort."

Read more: Love Island's Maura Higgins signed up for Dancing on Ice REPLACING Amber Gill

Amber recently went to Ireland to visit Greg, where she met all his family - but the pair hadn't yet made things official.

The source added: "Amber is devastated. She thought he was a lovely guy, but he's made his feelings clear over text, which isn't very sensitive.

"She had a feeling he was going to make decision to end things but only because she'd been hearing things.

"He hadn't the decency to tell her himself until she confronted the issue."

Amber and Greg are the third couple to reportedly split from this year's Love Island. Chris Taylor and Harley Brash announced their separation soon after the show ended, and it was announced yesterday that Anton Danyluk and Belle Hussain had also broken up.