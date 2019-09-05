Love Island's Anton Danyluk and Belle Hussain have SPLIT just five weeks after the show's end

The second Love Island 2019 couple have split. Picture: ITV

Belle Hussain and Anton Danyluk have reportedly called it quits

Love Island only came to an end five weeks ago, but two of its couples have already broken up.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash announced their split soon after the finale, and now Anton Danyluk and Belle Hussain have reportedly gone their separate ways.

Belle and Anton came fifth on the ITV2 show. Picture: ITV2

Their split was apparently down to his wild partying in Ibiza - and her theory that he likes Craig David more than her.

A source told The Sun: “Belle has seen all the pictures and videos of Anton in Ibiza and now just wants out.

“She feels he’s disrespecting their relationship and can’t see him changing his ways.

They are the second couple to split from this year. Picture: ITV2

“His obsession with Craig David also made her feel awkward. He seemed to be more excited about reuniting with Craig than speaking to her.”

Belle and Anton finishes in fifth place in the ITV2 series, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final.

The couple got together after meeting during Casa Amor, and endured a blazing row when Anton gave his number to a shopkeeper toward the end of the series.

This news comes soon after it was revealed that Chris and Harley had split, with a source telling The Sun at the time: “Harley and Chris broke up a couple of days ago, it was really amicable and they both agreed they’ll stay friends.

“Sadly there’s no romance there - it was just a holiday fling.”

