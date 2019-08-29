Amber Davies blames social media for rise in loverats... days after being caught in Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry split

Amber opened up about her dating life and admitted to being a bit of a game player. Picture: PA

The Love Island winner spoke out on a panel about dating and admitted she was a bit of a player.

Amber Davies has spoken out about her apparently nonexistent love life, and blamed social media for enabling players - only DAYS after being brandished the other woman by Chloe Ferry.

The Love Island star, 22, was accused of sleeping with Geordie Shore regular Chloe's ex-boyfriend, Sam Gowland in a heated social media spat.

Love Island 2017 winner Amber has recently been caught in a cheating scandal. Picture: Instagram

23-year-old Chloe retweeted one of Amber's Twitter selfies, captioned "Looking at my boyfriend who doesn't yet know he's my boyfriend" and added the comment "Aye after you s*****d mine!!".

Amber has furiously denied all of the accusations, but Choe has repeatedly claimed that the rumours are completely true.

Chloe retweeted Amber's selfie and added an accusing caption. Picture: Twitter

Chloe ranted on her Instagram stories about the rumours and even posted a series of text messages from a source claiming to be one of Amber's "good friends" from earlier this year alleging that she had been with Sam, 24, behind Chloe's back.

And earlier today, speaking on a panel about dating for Costa Coffee, Amber admitted she'd recently been a victim of "a lot of game playing".

However, the stunning star did add: "I have game played myself".

Chloe got emotional as she spoke out about the cheating rumours on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

The 22-year-old, who's previously been linked to Megan Barton-Hanson's ex and fellow Love Island star, Wes Nelson, claimed that 'game-playing' was "happening more and more" because "it's so easy to find a girl online".

However, the star stated that she wants to "meet someone in an organic way".

Amber, who now plays Judy in the West End production of 9 to 5 in London's Savoy Theatre has since continued to claim she's "very single" and that Sam is just a friend.

She revealed that country star Dolly Parton, 73, gave her some love advice when she headed to America to film her documentary, Amber & Dolly: 9 to 5.

The singer told Amber: "concentrate on yourself on your career, stay single and enjoy yourself for as long as you can".

But it seems like Amber is genuinely concentrating on her career, as she argues she is "too busy" for a love life.

She explained on the panel, where she was joined by Sam Thomson, Tom Read-Wilson and AJ Odudu: "I do eight shows a week, the only day off I have is Sunday and I want to clean my clothes on that day, not date.

"I swear to God my love life is nonexistent at the moment, all my energy goes into my career".

Amber, leaving the Savoy Theatre after a performance. Picture: PA

In a Twitter statement about the Sam Gowland allegations, Amber said:

"This is the story. A couple of months ago the papers contacted Sam and I's management saying they were running a story that we had slept together.

"We hadn't. And both parties denied the allegations.

"A couple of weeks ago Sam replied to one of my Instagram stories and I ignored him after the whole drama.

"He then went on to message me saying he hoped the whole situation hadn't ruined our friendship because it was quite frankly ridiculous."

Amber was on the panel along with Made in Chelsea star Sam, presenter AJ and Celebs Go Dating Tom. Picture: Heart

She added: "It was several months ago when the papers contacted us. It was in fact someone from Chloe's side TRYING TO SELL THIS STORY in the first place. the last story of mine is FACTS.

"For Chloe to take to her 3m+ followers.. assume, manipulate and take something out of context, EVEN AFTER her and I exchanging messages and me reassuring her that NOTHING HAD HAPPENED. Is shocking."

Chloe reposted the statement on her own Instagram story before screaming "LIAR!" in a clip that followed straight after.

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Amber, Sam and Chloe's representatives for further comment.