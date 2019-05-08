Megan Barton-Hanson reveals therapy method she uses to manage her anxiety and depression

By Mared Parry

The Love Island star opened up about her preferred methods of dealing with mental health issues

Megan Barton-Hanson became an overnight star as soon as she set foot on Love Island and she's dealt with her fair share of trolling and hateful comments since.

The 24-year-old model has bravely opened up in the past about her mental health struggles, revealing that she had suicidal thoughts only a few months prior to appearing on the hit ITV2 show.

Megan bravely revealed her preferred method of therapy. Picture: Heart

We sat down for a chat with Megan about her life since leaving the villa last summer, and how being thrust into the limelight has impacted her mental health.

Speaking about the past few months, Megan said: "I’ve had a really eventful few months, with the hospital trips [Megan was rushed to hospital following an undiagnosed nut allergy reaction], a breakup, shows and just being thrust into the limelight."

When asked how she manages the huge pressures of being in the public eye, she revealed: "I always go and see my therapist".

Read more: Megan says she dances like a "dad at a disco" before stripping off for The Full Monty

The stunning reality TV star has always spoken openly about her mental health struggles. Picture: PA

It seems that the Essex-born star had stopped with her sessions until she broke up with her Love Island beau, Wes Nelson.

She continued: "I started going again after I broke up with my ex".

And her therapy method of choice? It's the popular CBT, which stands for Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.

"I’m doing CBT, so that’s the type of therapy that rationalises your thoughts and helps you deal with those thoughts."

The gorgeous blonde started attending therapy sessions after breaking up with ex boyfriend Wes Nelson earlier this year. Picture: Heart

Megan praised the therapy method and how it helps teach her brain to not doubt herself: "My problem is that I’m my own worst critic".

And it's not just therapy Meg relies on to help manage her mental state, she also cites meditation and yoga as great outlets.