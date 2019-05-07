Megan Barton Hanson says she’s “like a dad at a disco” as she strips off for the All New Monty

Megan Barton-Hanson spoke to Heart about All New Monty 2019. Picture: ITV / Heart.co.uk

Former Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson spoke to Heart.co.uk, as she bares all on ITV's All New Monty.

It's been almost a year since Megan Barton-Hanson broke onto our screens, as she took part in Love Island 2018.

During her time in the Love Island villa, MBH caused quite a stir and wasn't afraid of speaking her mind, and has since accumulated a big fan base.

She left Majorca with her beau Wes Nelson, but in January this year, Megan took to Instagram to announce they had split.

In the post, she spoke about how their busy work schedules had taken their toll on their relationship (Megan was modelling for various brands and Wes was taking part on Dancing on Ice at the time). But she maintained: "while we love each other very much, we will remain separate."

Now, Megan has spoken Heart.co.uk about her exciting new venture, as she strips off and bares all - all in the name of charity.

Megan Barton-Hanson split from Love Island's Wes Nelson earlier this year. Picture: Getty

When asked about the All New Monty, Megan revealed that it "was more difficult than I thought", as the experience "brought me back to being that awkward, geeky girl in school."

Despite Megan's moves on Love Island, the reality TV star still sees herself as a "dad at a disco".

She added that "because I’d done a show before, like Love Island which really built my confidence up, [I thought] that it would be like no sweat, but I was so, so nervous.

"But we got there and it was so lovely having all the women because we were all in the same boat together. None of us is a professional dancer and everyone has their own body insecurities and stuff, but it was so lovely to do it all together."

Megan joins Coleen Nolan, Lisa Maffia, Crissy Rock and more on All New Monty. Picture: ITV

Speaking of her co-stars, Megan said that the person that surprised her the most during the show was Coleen Nolan: "[Coleen] is an amazing dancer.

"I think it’s back from the band days, she has all the routine down she was so good, Ashley only had to show her once and she got it. Whereas me and Victoria [Derbyshire] were like 10 times, bashing into each other, getting all the timing wrong."

In last night's All New Monty, we saw Megan's Love Island buddy Jack Fincham take to the stage.

While Jack has recently split from Dani Dyer (again), Megan didn't find doing the new show with him awkward.

When asked whether anyone saw Jack and Dani's split coming, Megan replied: "No, I was just saying to my friend that after they agreed to move out separately I thought that would've been it, but I know that there is so much pressure, from my own past relationship I think it puts stupid amounts of unnecessary pressure on it, so when they decided to live separately and start dating again, I thought ‘amazing, it’s really gonna work’, so it’s such a shame that it hasn’t."

You can catch Megan in action tonight on All New Monty: Who Bears Wins, which kicks off on ITV at 9pm.