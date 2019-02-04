Megan Barton-Hanson claims Wes Nelson 'didn't love' her in explosive new interview

The Love Island couple split after just five months - and now Megan has revealed her theory why their relationship collapsed.

Megan Barton-Hanson has implied that ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson loved fame more than her - and blames Dancing On Ice bosses for their shock break-up.

In a new explosive interview with OK! Magazine, the 24-year-old claims that while she loves her 20-year-old Love Island match, he is more interested in "fame".

She said: "Our ambitions and goals in life are very different - Wes is younger than me and wrapped up in the fame bubble - but I still love him, which is why it hurts so much.

"I fought and fought and fought for Wes but he doesn't love me back."

Megan also blasted Dancing On Ice producers for pairing the Nottingham-born engineer with sexy German professional Vanessa Bauer.

She raged: "The fact that the producers deliberately stirred things up by partnering Wes with the youngest, hottest girl annoyed me.

“Also the judges making comments like Jason [Gardiner] saying that Wes and Vanessa made a ‘lovely couple’ was frustrating.”

In another sly dig at her former lover, Megan revealed he has turned his back on their kidnapped hamster Jon Snow, adding that he "hasn't even called' to check on the rodent's well-being.

Megan and Wes lasted five months before going their separate ways, with the cracks beginning to show during week one of the ITV skating competition.

The former web cam model was seen looking mutinous as Wes took to the ice with his professional partner, and days later launched a bitter attack via Instagram accusing her of "tactically breaking up" with her own boyfriend ahead of the show.

Wes later came to Heart to defend his girlfriend, but she continued to refuse to apologise for her outburst.