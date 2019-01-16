Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson: before and after surgery

Megan Barton Hanson has been open about going under the knife. Picture: Instagram

Megan Barton Hanson before and after surgery: the Love Island 2018 star's pre and post surgery pictures

Megan Barton Hanson appeared as a contestant on Love Island 2018, and came fourth alongside her boyfriend Wes Nelson.

During her time on the show, Megan was targeted by cruel trolls who attacked her for getting numerous surgeries on her face and body, something the 24-year-old had been open with.

Speaking about her decision to have surgery soon after leaving the villa, Megan told Grazia magazine: "I worked so hard to get all the money I could and I feel like I can spend it any way I want. If it makes me feel better I don’t know why that’s seen as a negative thing?

The fact that this was Megan before surgery #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vS5i4W5BZC — yas (@Adoomies1) June 27, 2018

"I was still beautiful in my own way back then, I’ve just changed a few things. I was comfortable then and I’m comfortable now."

What surgery has Megan Barton Hanson had? And how much has she spent?

A pal of Megan told Hello! magazine last year that she started having surgery at the age of 14 - getting her ears pinned back while she was still at school.

Megan is also said to have had rhinoplasty, lip filler and a breast augmentation before turning 20.

She has also reportedly had botox, and has apparently spent around £25,000 on her various procedures.

Megan also admitted to having veneers while in the Love Island house. While this isn't surgery, it is a cosmetic dental procedure to get whiter and brighter teeth.

NOW READ:

Megan Barton Hanson hits out at Wes Nelson's DOI partner Vanessa Bauer AGAIN: 'I’m not going to backtrack'

Love Island's Max Morley, 25, has hair transplant surgery after 'devastation' of going bald

Gemma Collins hits back at Dancing On Ice 'diva lies' after Holly Willoughby slur