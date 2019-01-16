Love Island's Max Morley, 25, has hair transplant surgery after 'devastation' of going bald

Max Morley reveals the results of his hair transplant. Picture: IG/KLSClinic

Love Island star Max Morley, 25, has revealed he had hair transplant surgery after suffering from hair loss.

Max Morley has revealed the results of his hair transplant surgery after revealing his premature hairloss had knocked his confidence.

The former Love Island star, who won the show in 2015 with ex-girlfriend Jessica Hayes, underwent the procedure at KSL Clinic in Manchester.

Max told The Sun Online: 'When I was on Love Island my hair was always a big part of my personality, it was kind of a big thing.

"It was just a confidence thing really. I’ve always liked having hair and accepting that I was going bald was just tough."

Max claims he first starting losing his hair three years ago, and became worried his blonde locks were starting to look like a comb over and he was struggling to disguise his thinning hair.

"I’m only 25 and honestly if I didn’t get this done I would have been bald, or would have had to have shaved it short this year." he said.

Max joins the likes of Gareth Gates, Joe Swash and TOWIE star James Lock who have all turned to the clinic for surgery.