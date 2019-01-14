Who is Jess Hayes? Pregnant Love Island star's boyfriend Dan Lawry and relationship revealed

Jess Hayes and Dan Lawry announce they are pregnant. Picture: IG/JessHayes

Jess Hayes has announced she is pregnant just five months after she got engaged to boyfriend Dan Lawry. Who is her boyfriend Dan Lawry, how long have they been dating? We answer all your questions about the Love Island 2015 winner.

Love Island star Jess Hayes has announced she is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend Dan Lawry.

The brunette beauty, who rose to fame after winning the ITV’s first Love Island series in 2015, took to Instagram to reveal the happy news describing it as a “surprise blessing”.

The news might come as a surprise for some as the pair have only been dating officially for just under a year, and it follows their speedy engagement after just six months of dating.

So who is Jess Hayes? How long has she been dating boyfriend Dan, and how did she announce her pregnancy?

We have all the details you need to know.

Jess Hayes Love Island

Jess Hayes was the first-ever winner of Love Island when it hit screens in 2015, taking the crown alongside her cricketer ex-boyfriend Max Morley, 25.

Unfortunately ,their relationship wasn’t meant to be as Jess and Max split just 40 days after the final aired.

Jess Hayes pregnancy announcement

Jess announced the news with an adorable picture of her kissing boyfriend Dan on Instagram with an arrangement of balloons in the background, which revealed their first child is due July 9th.

She wrote: "Baby Lawry arriving 9th July 2019. So relieved I can finally reveal this news, it's been super hard to hide for months I've been a bit quiet dealing with sickness , tiredness, bad skin you know the rest. "But the belly is growing and it's pretty much impossible to hide now.

"It definitely was a surprise and wow what a blessing this is, I cannot wait to meet this special little human, you are going to be so loved!

"Feeling so grateful and excited to start this new journey and fall in love forever. We already love you so much.”

Jess Hayes and Dan Lawry pregnant. Picture: IG/JessHayes

Jess Hayes and Dan Lawry relationship

The couple have enjoyed a whirlwind romance and revealed they were engaged after only six months of dating back in august 2018 but they had been friends for a long time before they started dating in the February.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, Jess showed off her bringing engagement ring as she wrote: “He's only gone and put a ring on it. What an emotional 24 hours I'm smiling so much my face actually hurts!

“My best friend has made me his fiancé in the best way ever.

Jess Hayes annonces she was engaged after six months of dating . Picture: IG/JessHayes

“After knowing each other a long time the fact we finally made our way back to each other, I know everything was meant to be and I'm the happiest girl on earth right now.

“I can't stop looking and smiling it still doesn't feel real ! I can't wait to be Mrs Lawry Our story will always be my favourite love story.”

Things looked serious between the pair when they revealed matching tattoos of hearts on their thumbs last year, while Dan proved his commitment by getting a large tattoo of Jess’ face on her leg with the words ‘MINE’ emblazoned underneath with an arrow pointing to her face.

Jess Hayes boyfriend tattoo. Picture: IG/Jess Hayes

Jess Hayes boyfriend Dan Lawry job

Dan is a mechanic at JF Body Works, which is located in Oxfordshire.

He is really talented at repairing and restoring vehicles.

Dan has shared images of his work with his followers on his Instagram account.

One post read: “Nice couple of hours spent on the bug today !! #vw #hotrod#turbo #dublife #showcars #hayburner@jfbodyworks.” JF Body Works site reads: “Small friendly business, offering a full range of auto bodyshop services, including repairs, restorations and modifications. We are conveniently located on the outskirts of Bicester, Oxfordshire, making us easily accessible from the M40 and A34.”