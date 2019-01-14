Love Island star announces she's pregnant with first baby

Love Island 2015 winner Jess Hayes is expecting her first baby. Picture: ITV

Jess Hayes, who won Love Island 2015, has taken to Instagram to announce she's expecting her first child

The first ever winner of the revamped Love Island is expecting her first baby.

Jess Hayes, 25, who won the 2015 series with her ex Max Morley, is expecting with her fiancé Dan Larry.

Jess Hayes won the first revamped series on Love Island in 2015. Picture: ITV

She took to Instagram to share the 'surprise' news, writing: Baby Lawry arriving 9th July 2019 ❤️ So relieved I can finally reveal this news, it's been super hard to hide for months I've been a bit quiet dealing with sickness , tiredness, bad skin you know the rest 😂but the belly is growing and it's pretty much impossible to hide now🤰🏼It definetly was a surprise and wow what a blessing this is, I cannot wait to meet this special little human, you are going to be so loved!

"Feeling so grateful and excited to start this new journey and fall in love forever .. We already love you so much 👶🏼❤️ Big thank you to @jandjeventplanning for helping us capture this moment and making it perfect".

Jess and Dan got engaged last year in August after getting together in early 2018.

Her romance with fellow Love Island winner Max ended just six weeks after they left the villa.

Jess and Max broke up soon after leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

He was subequently linked to Charlotte Crosby, and more recently Love Island 2018 runner-up Laura Anderson.

