Lidl are selling bed lined that looks just like The White Company's

10 January 2019, 15:03

Lidl's new organic range of bed linen is a bargain price
Lidl's new organic range of bed linen is a bargain price. Picture: Other

The budget supermarket are taking on premium homeware brand The White Company with some rival and more affordable products.

If you have a Lidl near your house rejoice!

It's not just bargain groceries that you'll be able to buy but also some gorgeously affordable new bed linen that looks like it could be fresh out of The White Company.

Lidl's organic cotton pillow cases
Lidl's organic cotton pillow cases. Picture: Lidl

Their new range of organic cotton products which include a super soft duvet cover and pillow set priced at £25.99 and cotton sheets available in three different shades for £9.99 each.

The range will be available down the infamous 'middle aisle' of the shop where things have a tendency to sell out fast - it's definitely worth heading down to your nearest store soon!

The range is a dupe to the kind of products seen at The White Company...

The range will be available from Sunday 13th January while stocks last so if you're in the market for some new bedding to get cosy under this January, you're in luck!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The most (and least) fit regions in the UK have been revealed (stock image)

The most unfit town in the UK has been revealed - is it where YOU'RE from?
ASOS accused of adding padding to plus size model

ASOS accused of adding ‘padding’ to plus size model in lingerie photos

Fashion

Shane Burcaw and his girlfriend Holly Aylward have revealed what vile trolls say about them

Disabled man, 26 and his girlfriend, 25 attacked by trolls who brand their relationship 'disgusting'
Pillow night sleep

Asda £12 anti-snore pillow is back and people are raving about it