Lidl are selling bed lined that looks just like The White Company's

Lidl's new organic range of bed linen is a bargain price. Picture: Other

The budget supermarket are taking on premium homeware brand The White Company with some rival and more affordable products.

If you have a Lidl near your house rejoice!

It's not just bargain groceries that you'll be able to buy but also some gorgeously affordable new bed linen that looks like it could be fresh out of The White Company.

Lidl's organic cotton pillow cases. Picture: Lidl

Their new range of organic cotton products which include a super soft duvet cover and pillow set priced at £25.99 and cotton sheets available in three different shades for £9.99 each.

The range will be available down the infamous 'middle aisle' of the shop where things have a tendency to sell out fast - it's definitely worth heading down to your nearest store soon!

The range is a dupe to the kind of products seen at The White Company...

The range will be available from Sunday 13th January while stocks last so if you're in the market for some new bedding to get cosy under this January, you're in luck!