Chris Pratt announces engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger after whirlwind romance

Chris Pratt has proposed to Katherine after just seven months . Picture: Instagram

By Emma Gritt

The Jurassic World star has proposed to action star Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter after just seven months of dating.

Chris Pratt is to wed again - after revealing he has proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The actor, announced on Instagram that he had asked the blogger to be his wife.

He wrote: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you.

"Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

The accompanying photo shows the brunette flashing an ENORMOUS diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Chris, 39, began dating the blogger in June 2018, and they have been seen on a series of wholesome dates, including enjoying bike rides and going to church.

Katherine, 29, has also been getting to know Chris' son Jack, 6, whose mum is actress Anna Farris.

Katherine was introduced to Chris by her mum, Maria Shriver. Picture: Getty

Chris and Anna separated in August 2017 after nine years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in November 2018.

The engagement comes after a source told US mag People that close pals expected him to pop the question sooner rather than later.

The 39-year-old was previously married to actress Anna Farris. Picture: Getty

One said: "They’re such a great fit together.

"It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later.

"Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”