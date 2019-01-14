Chris Pratt announces engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger after whirlwind romance

14 January 2019, 07:28 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 09:20

Chris Pratt has proposed to Katherine after just seven months
Chris Pratt has proposed to Katherine after just seven months . Picture: Instagram

By Emma Gritt

The Jurassic World star has proposed to action star Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter after just seven months of dating.

Chris Pratt is to wed again - after revealing he has proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The actor, announced on Instagram that he had asked the blogger to be his wife.

He wrote: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you.

"Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

The accompanying photo shows the brunette flashing an ENORMOUS diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Read more: The best celebrity wedding dresses of 2018

Chris, 39, began dating the blogger in June 2018, and they have been seen on a series of wholesome dates, including enjoying bike rides and going to church.

Katherine, 29, has also been getting to know Chris' son Jack, 6, whose mum is actress Anna Farris.

Katherine was introduced to Chris by her mum, Maria Shriver
Katherine was introduced to Chris by her mum, Maria Shriver. Picture: Getty

Chris and Anna separated in August 2017 after nine years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in November 2018.

The engagement comes after a source told US mag People that close pals expected him to pop the question sooner rather than later.

The 39-year-old was previously married to actress Anna Farris
The 39-year-old was previously married to actress Anna Farris. Picture: Getty

One said: "They’re such a great fit together.

"It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later.

"Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Game of Thrones is back in April 2019

Game of Thrones announce final series start date

TV & Movies

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer at the Dancing On Ice red...

Dancing on Ice professional Vanessa Bauer: Wes Nelson’s partner’s boyfriend and career revealed

TV & Movies

Viewers thought Megan looked less than impressed by Wes' performance

Viewers brand Megan Barton Hanson a 'scorned ex' for her reaction to Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer's Dancing On Ice performance

TV & Movies

Love Island 2015 winner Jess Hayes is expecting her first baby

Love Island star announces she's pregnant with first baby

Celebrities