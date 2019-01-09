Love Island’s Malin Andersson emotionally reveals she is ‘not prepared to let her daughter go’ as newborn remains in intensive care

Love Island star Malin Andersson's newborn baby girl is in intensive care. Picture: Instagram @missmalinsara

By Alice Dear

Love Island star Malin Andersson and boyfriend Tom Kemp’s daughter Consy is currently in intensive care after being born seven weeks early.

Love Island’s Malin Andersson gave birth to a little girl, Consy, on December 23.

The reality TV star and her boyfriend, Tom Kemp, revealed the news on Instagram on New Years day, emotionally sharing that their newborn is in intensive care.

Malin explained to her fans due to her baby being born seven weeks early, Consy is now in intensive care at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

She told her fans: “We are so thankful for the amazing care she is receiving here and promise to update you on her progress but for the time being we hope you can all respect our privacy.”

Malin Andersson says she's "not prepared to let her go" . Picture: Instagram @missmalinsara

Baby Consy is currently still in intensive care, Malin has revealed most recently.

Sharing a picture holding her baby’s hand the new mum wrote that she was “not prepared” to “let her go”, after explaining their premature baby is “fighting each day”.

Malin thanked her fans for their prayers and messages, telling them it “means the world” to her and Tom.

Malin and Tom have named the baby Consy after Malin’s late mother, who tragically passed away in November 2017.

Love Island's Malin Andersson gave birth just before Christmas . Picture: Instagram @missmalinsara

Referencing her mother’s passing on Instagram, Malin said: “It’s different to my mum last year.

“My mum was ready to go.. my little girl isn’t.”

She added: “She has given me the ultimate purpose in my life and I’m not prepared to let her go.”