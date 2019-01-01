Love Island 2019 applications are officially OPEN!

Love Island 2019 applications are open!

Producers are searching for ‘lively singles’ that are on the hunt for true love to enter the villa in Mallorca this coming summer.

The chosen islanders will live together, date, couple up and try to win the hearts of each other – and the public – for the fifth series of the hit ITV2 show.

The website reads: “How do you fancy enjoying your very own long hot summer of romance? Love Island will be back for summer 2019 and we're now on the lookout for lively singles from across the country to take part.

“Once again our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of finding love. But to stay on the island, they need to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away.

“Don’t mug us off – apply now by clicking here, if you’re over 18, and you could be spending next summer in paradise.”

Last year Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham snapped up the £50,000 prize money by stealing the hearts of the British public after they fell in love live on TV.

If you want a shot at love (and the cash!), head to itv.com/loveisland to find out more.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age before the closing date of 30 April 2019.