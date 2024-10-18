Cheryl pays heartbreaking and powerful tribute to ex Liam Payne: 'Indescribably painful'

Cheryl, 41, has taken to social media to pay tribute to her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Cheryl has spoken publicly for the first time following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne, who she shares seven-year-old son Bear with.

Cheryl, 41, has taken to social media to pay tribute to her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son, Liam Payne, following his death at the age of 31-years-old.

Liam, who found fame following his time on The X Factor while in One Direction, died on Wednesday, 16th October, in Argentina after falling from a third-floor balcony in his hotel, leaving his family, friends and bandmates - Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - heartbroken.

Following a tribute from the One Direction boys, as well as separate statements from Harry, Niall, Louis and Zayn, Cheryl has now remembered Liam with an emotional statement.

She wrote: "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being."

Cheryl shared a black and white image of Payne with their son Bear and a broken heart emoji.

Cheryl criticised the media coverage following Payne's death, saying: "What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days," she added.

"It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future. I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces.

"Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them."Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last."

Cheryl has remembered Liam Payne following his tragic death. Picture: Getty

Cheryl and Liam were together from 2016 until 2018, first debuting their relationship at the Global Gift Gala in May 2016, walking the red carpet together.

After weeks of speculation, Cheryl revealed she was pregnant and expecting Liam's baby in February 2017, with the pair welcoming a baby boy in March of the same year.

Cheryl and Liam Payne welcomed their son, Bear, in March 2017. Picture: Getty

Announcing the happy news on social media, Cheryl posted a picture of Liam holding the newborn, captioning it with: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb9 and looking like a dream.

"Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."

Meanwhile, Liam shared a message on his own social media which read: "My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world.

"It’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true."

One Direction's Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have also paid tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

The pair split when Bear was just one-year-old in July 2018, with Liam releasing the following statement: "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make," he penned.

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."