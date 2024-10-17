Liam Payne: One Direction star Zayn Malik pays tribute to "bro" bandmate in emotional letter

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has paid tribute to bandmate Liam Payne, after his death aged 31.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Zayn wrote: "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

"Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f*cks about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.

"When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison,I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.I will cherish all the memories I have with youin my heart forever.

"There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are."

He signed off, saying: "Love you bro."

Louis, Liam and Zayn in 2013. Picture: Getty

Zayn's message follows his fellow One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson released a joint statement saying they were 'heartbroken' by his death.

The group said: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.- Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."