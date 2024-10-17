Rita Ora breaks down in tears on stage during emotional tribute to Liam Payne

17 October 2024, 16:45 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 16:47

Rita Ora has remembered her friend Liam Payne following his tragic death at the age of 31
Rita Ora has remembered her friend Liam Payne following his tragic death at the age of 31. Picture: Rita Ora / Instagram - Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Rita Ora performed her hit song For You, which she recorded with the late Liam Payne, on stage in Japan 12 hours after the tragic news of the One Direction member's death broke.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rita Ora, 33, broke down in tears while performing on stage in Japan while paying tribute to her friend Liam Payne who died on Wednesday in Argentina.

Liam, who was 31-years-old, died after falling from a third floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, leaving his fans and the celebrity world reeling from the shocking news.

As his family break their silence on their tragic loss in a heartbreaking statement, Rita has taken to the stage to perform her and Liam's hit song For You in an emotional tribute.

In videos shared from the concert in Osaka, Japan, Rita can be seen asking fans to sing the words to the song before turning away from the crowd and shaking her head, appearing to be in tears.

She looks extremely emotional as she sit down on the stage and declares: "I can't even sing this right now," while a picture of her and Liam appears on the screens.

Rita Ora and Liam Payne teamed up for the hit song For You in 2018 for the film Fifty Shades Freed, appearing in the music video with one another.

Rita Ora and Liam Payne collaborated on 'For You' in 2018
Rita Ora and Liam Payne collaborated on 'For You' in 2018. Picture: Getty

This comes as Rita released a tribute to Liam, writing on her social media: "I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart."

She added: "Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P."

Rita Ora broke down in tears while performing 'For You' in Japan
Rita Ora broke down in tears while performing 'For You' in Japan. Picture: Getty

Rita is among many famous faces who have been sharing tributes to Liam following his tragic death, including Olly Murs who posted: "This news is devastating, am lost for words 😣 we always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together.

"Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course his son Bear losing a dad x am thinking of them! RIP Liam 🙏🏻😣"

While none of the One Direction boys have commented yet, Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha Malik wrote on Instagram: "Literally heartbroken. I have no words" while One Direction's hairstylist Lou Teesdale posted: "I hope you're all ok."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Breaking
Louis Tomlinson has spoken out following Liam Payne's death

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to 'brother' Liam Payne after his shock death

Breaking
Liam Payne has been remembered by his former One Direction bandmates

One Direction members pay tribute to Liam Payne following tragic death

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK saw Polly and Hannah clash

MAFS UK's Polly calls Hannah’s behaviour ‘disgusting’ in scathing statement

Married at First Sight

Louis Tomlinson has continued with his solo career since One Direction went on hiatus

Louis Tomlinson facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children and family revealed

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne

Liam Payne tributes pour in from Dermot O'Leary, Olly Murs and more following his shock death aged 31

Cheryl and Liam Payne are the proud parents of son Bear

Bear Grey Payne facts: Liam Payne's son's age, name meaning and who he looks like revealed

Liam Payne has dated women including Cheryl, Maya Henry and girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne ex-girlfriends and dating history including Maya Henry, Cheryl and Naomi Campbell

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Niall Horan in 2023

Niall Horan facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs, family and career explained
Liam Payne in 2016

Liam Payne facts: One Direction singer's career, relationships, family and songs explained

Harry Styles in 2022

Harry Styles facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs and family revealed

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne leaves behind him mum and dad and two older sisters following his tragic death

Liam Payne family: Who are the One Direction star's mum, dad and sisters?

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden is paid tribute to Liam Payne

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden pays tribute to 'brilliant' Liam Payne following his tragic death
Liam Payne welcomed a son in 2017 with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne and son Bear's relationship including first moments to last picture

Cheryl in 2018

Cheryl facts: Girls Aloud singer's age, songs, son and relationship with Liam Payne explained
Liam Payne's two X Factor auditions

Liam Payne's amazing X Factor auditions from 2008 and 2010 remembered

One Direction's best songs

One Direction's 15 biggest and best songs

Liam Payne in 2023

One Direction singer Liam Payne has died, aged 31

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

Dev Griffin

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Brendan O'Carroll in Mrs Brown's Boys

Mrs Brown's Boys joke controversy explained: What happened and when will the Christmas special air?

TV & Movies

Sacha and Ross are rumoured to be on the rocks

MAFS UK's Sacha left 'devastated' after Ross dumped her days after show ended

Married at First Sight

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks go back in October 2024?

Lifestyle