Liam Payne tributes pour in from Dermot O'Leary, Olly Murs and more following his shock death aged 31

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne. Picture: Instagram/Dermot O'Leary/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Stars across the world have been paying tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne after his tragic death aged 31.

The X Factor star passed away on Wednesday the 16th of October after reportedly falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Following this tragic news, those who were close to the father-of-one have taken to social media to send pay tribute to the singing superstar, including Dermot O'Leary, Olly Murs and Ant Middleton.

Harry Styles' mum Anne Twist added an image on Instagram of a broken heart alongside the caption: "Just a boy … 💔"

Liam Payne has died aged 31. Picture: Getty

Former X Factor host Dermot O'Leary shared a poignant black and white image of himself and Liam with the caption: "The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

"He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble.

"Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx"

The X Factor Instagram account wrote: "Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him. We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne.

"He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world."

Greg Horan, the brother of Niall Horan, said in a heartfelt statement on Instagram: "You will be forever missed Liam. Words can’t describe how much I want to grab my brother and mind him now while the world shows their memories of you and him and the boys."

Dermot O'Leary has taken to social media to pay tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: ITV

The Wanted singer Max George paid tribute to the star saying: "Devastated. Liam was an unbelievably supportive during one of the most difficult times in my life. I will never forget that. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this horrendous time. Rest in peace Liam. Max x"

Fellow X Factor legend Olly Murs posted: "This news is devastating, am lost for words 😣 we always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together.

"Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course his son Bear losing a dad x am thinking of them! RIP Liam 🙏🏻😣"

Olly Murs posted a tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Singer Charlie Puth who worked with Liam on his 2017 single Bedroom Floor posted on his story: "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me.

"He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone."

Backstreet Boys released a joint statement, writing: "Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now. And it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat.

"Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and directioners around the world. Rest in peace brother."

Liam Payne passed away aged 31. Picture: Getty

Former SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton who worked with Liam on a documentary in 2019 spoke to Good Morning Britain about his bond with the singer, stating: "I was just shocked, I was lost for words to be honest. He was such a positive outgoing guy who I believed just lacked a sense of belonging when he left the band.

"And when we did our special together in Namibia I could relate with that because when I left the military I sort of lost my sense of belonging. We had a great conversation on how that sense of belonging is lost and we try and re-identify ourselves and re-establish ourselves and we became very, very close after that and he would call me.

"I only lived about an hour away from him so I'd jump in a car and go to his and we'd have lunch and spend some evenings together and we just built that brotherly bond together."

Watch Ant Middleton pay tribute to Liam Payne here:

Ant Middleton pays tribute to Liam Payne

Zedd who worked with Liam on his song Get Low in 2017 posted on X: "RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking..."

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha Malik wrote on Instagram: "Literally heartbroken. I have no words" while One Direction hairstylist Lou Teesdale posted: "I hope you're all ok."