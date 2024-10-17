Breaking News

One Direction members pay tribute to Liam Payne following tragic death

17 October 2024, 21:32 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 21:40

Liam Payne has been remembered by his former One Direction bandmates
Liam Payne has been remembered by his former One Direction bandmates. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One Direction's Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have broken their silence on the tragic death of their bandmate Liam Payne.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One Direction band-members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have paid an emotional tribute to their friend and bandmate Liam Payne after his tragic death.

Liam Payne died at the age of 31-years-old in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from the third floor of a hotel, with the shocking news sparking flood of tributes from fans and the celebrity world.

Now, Liam's bandmates have broken their silence on his death, taking to social media to share a joint statement.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

One Direction's Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have paid tribute to Liam Payne
One Direction's Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have paid tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan first met in 2010 when they were formed into a boyband on the talent show The X Factor, having all auditioned as solo artists prior to the creation of One Direction.

While the boys did not win The X Factor, missing out on the crown to Matt Cardle, they landed a recording contract with Simon Cowell's Syco Records and went on to release their first song What Make Your Beautiful in September 2011.

From 2011 to 2016, when the band went on a hiatus, they released a total of five albums; Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made in the A.M and gained international success with hits such as Best Song Ever, Story Of My Life, Night Changes, Little Things, Steal My Girl and Perfect.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson continued with One Direction following the departure of Zayn Malik in 2016
Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson continued with One Direction following the departure of Zayn Malik in 2016. Picture: Getty

In March 2015, Zayn Malik announced he would be leaving the band, explaining in a statement: "I'd like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart."

Liam, Harry, Niall and Louis continued to release music and tour as a foursome until January 2016 when they announced they would be going on a hiatus while the bandmates focused on other projects.

In 2017, Liam arrived onto the music industry as a solo artist, releasing his first hit Strip That Down featuring rapper Quavo. This was followed by the release of Get Low in the same year, alongside Bedroom Floor, For You, Familiar, First Time, and Polaroid. Some of these hits appeared on his solo album, LP1, released in 2019.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Breaking
Louis Tomlinson has spoken out following Liam Payne's death

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to 'brother' Liam Payne after his shock death

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK saw Polly and Hannah clash

MAFS UK's Polly calls Hannah’s behaviour ‘disgusting’ in scathing statement

Married at First Sight

Louis Tomlinson has continued with his solo career since One Direction went on hiatus

Louis Tomlinson facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children and family revealed

Rita Ora has remembered her friend Liam Payne following his tragic death at the age of 31

Rita Ora breaks down in tears on stage during emotional tribute to Liam Payne

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne

Liam Payne tributes pour in from Dermot O'Leary, Olly Murs and more following his shock death aged 31

Cheryl and Liam Payne are the proud parents of son Bear

Bear Grey Payne facts: Liam Payne's son's age, name meaning and who he looks like revealed

Liam Payne has dated women including Cheryl, Maya Henry and girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne ex-girlfriends and dating history including Maya Henry, Cheryl and Naomi Campbell

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Niall Horan in 2023

Niall Horan facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs, family and career explained
Liam Payne in 2016

Liam Payne facts: One Direction singer's career, relationships, family and songs explained

Harry Styles in 2022

Harry Styles facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs and family revealed

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne leaves behind him mum and dad and two older sisters following his tragic death

Liam Payne family: Who are the One Direction star's mum, dad and sisters?

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden is paid tribute to Liam Payne

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden pays tribute to 'brilliant' Liam Payne following his tragic death
Liam Payne welcomed a son in 2017 with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne and son Bear's relationship including first moments to last picture

Cheryl in 2018

Cheryl facts: Girls Aloud singer's age, songs, son and relationship with Liam Payne explained
Liam Payne's two X Factor auditions

Liam Payne's amazing X Factor auditions from 2008 and 2010 remembered

One Direction's best songs

One Direction's 15 biggest and best songs

Liam Payne in 2023

One Direction singer Liam Payne has died, aged 31

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

Dev Griffin

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Brendan O'Carroll in Mrs Brown's Boys

Mrs Brown's Boys joke controversy explained: What happened and when will the Christmas special air?

TV & Movies

Sacha and Ross are rumoured to be on the rocks

MAFS UK's Sacha left 'devastated' after Ross dumped her days after show ended

Married at First Sight

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks go back in October 2024?

Lifestyle