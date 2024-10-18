Liam Payne and Cheryl's relationship timeline - a closer look at their surprise romance

18 October 2024, 12:26

Liam Payne and Cheryl were together for two years
Liam Payne and Cheryl were together for two years. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Did Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole ever get married? How old were they when they met? Here's all the important questions surrounding their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following Liam Payne's shock death on October 16th, questions around his romance with Cheryl have surfaced again, especially because she is the mother of his only son, Bear Grey Payne.

With only ever strong and positive words to say about one another despite their break up, Liam and Cheryl made co-parenting work the very best they could with both of them focused on protecting their son's privacy and happiness.

An important woman in Liam's life, Cheryl and the former One Direction star first got together in May 2016, eight years after he auditioned in front of her for The X Factor.

Here's a full breakdown of their romance from when they first met, if they married, the arrival of their son Bear and their split.

Liam Payne and Cheryl on the red carpet looking into one another's eyes
Liam Payne and Cheryl only had positive words to say about one another. Picture: Getty

When did Cheryl and Liam Payne first meet?

The majority of controversy around their surprise romance comes from this moment in their timeline as Cheryl and Liam actually met when she was a judge on The X Factor and he was auditioning.

Aged 14 in 2008, Liam sang Frank Sinatra in front of judges Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue, Louis Walsh and Cheryl, 25. This time around Liam wasn't successful but he returned two years later when he formed One Direction.

However, the moment isn't as awkward for Liam who once joked in an interview: "Let’s address the elephant in the room. Obviously, the future mother of my son is sitting in that chair. This is now an episode of How I Met Your Mother, so that’s enough of that I think."

Liam Payne was the proud father of his son Bear Grey Payne
Liam Payne was the proud father of his son Bear Grey Payne. Picture: Instagram

When did Cheryl and Liam first get together and how old were they?

Nothing romantic blossomed between the two until 10 years later, when Liam was 24 and Cheryl was 34.

After crossing one another's paths once again on The X Factor final in 2015, it took just six months before they made their red carpet debut in May 2016.

When did Liam and Cheryl have son Bear?

In February 2017, just over a year since they started dating, Cheryl confirmed her secret pregnancy with the couple's first son.

Bear Grey Payne was born March 22nd 2017 and quickly become one of the most famous people on the planet.

Cheryl confirmed his arrival with an adorable picture of Liam cradling newborn Bear and wrote: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream.

"Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."

Liam wrote: "My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world.

"It’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true."

Cheryl and Liam Payne leaving an event holding hands
Cheryl and Liam Payne split after two years together. Picture: Getty

Did Liam and Cheryl ever get married?

Liam and Cheryl never married during the time they were together.

The Girls Aloud singer had been married twice previously, first to footballer Ashley Cole from 2006-2010 and then to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini from 2014 to 2016.

When and why did Cheryl and Liam split?

After two years of dating, Liam confirmed the sad news he and Cheryl had split via social media.

He wrote: "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

He later added the strain of welcoming a son also impacted their relationship but he remains extremely grateful for Cheryl and her friendship.

Since their split, Liam and Cheryl have remained supportive of one another with the 'Strip That Down' singer always thanking her for her help, love and support during his hardest times.

What has Cheryl said about Liam's death?

Just days after Liam's death, Cheryl has so far remained silent on the sad passing of Bear's father Liam as she processes the tragic news.

