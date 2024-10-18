Simon Cowell facts: Britain’s Got Talent judge’s age, girlfriend, children and music career revealed

18 October 2024, 09:51

Simon Cowell's age, family and career revealed
Simon Cowell's age, family and career revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Simon Cowell, who is his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, what is his relationship like with the One Direction stars, who is his son Eric, and how did his extraordinary career begin?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simon Cowell has become one of the most influential music moguls in the country, helping kickstart the careers of One Direction, Little Mix, Susan Boyle and Olly Murs to name a few.

After appearing on Pop Idol as a judge, Simon went on to create and develop hit shows like the X Factor and Britain's Got Talent. Known for his no-nonsense attitude, the TV favourite quickly became a household name and gained a legion of fans across the world.

Following the shock death of Liam Payne aged 31, many fans are keen to know more about Simon Cowell and the bond he shared with the star and his bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

How old is Simon Cowell, who is his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, what is his relationship like with the One Direction stars, who is his son Eric, and how did his career begin?

Simon Cowell is a household name
Simon Cowell is a household name. Picture: Getty

How old is Simon Cowell?

TV judge Simon was born on the 7th of October 1959 and celebrated his 65th birthday in 2024.

Back in 2015, Simon took a hi-tech DNA test which predicted the age he would die. Speaking about him ageing, the music star told The Mirror: "I had the DNA test done in LA which predicts when you’re going to die.

"They take your blood and DNA, then give you back a sheet of paper which says ‘We think you’re going to be alive until xxxx.'"

He went on to reveal: "Obviously it doesn’t take account of the fact you might get hit by a bus tomorrow, but I got told I’d die aged 95 – which is about as good as you can expect."

Simon Cowell created the X Factor
Simon Cowell created the X Factor. Picture: Getty

Who is Simon Cowell's girlfriend?

Simon is currently engaged to 47-year-old American socialite Lauren Silverman. The pair began dating in 2013 and welcomed their son in February 2014, with Simon also being step-father to Lauren's son Adam from a previous marriage.

The X Factor star proposed to Lauren in 2022 and looks like he will be planning their nuptials.

Speaking to The Sun about his future wedding, shortly after he got down on one knee, Simon revealed: "I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it’ll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party.

"No one knows when it’s going to be — that’ll be a surprise, even for Lauren.

"But I don’t want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don’t invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle."

Simon Cowell has been in a relationship with Lauren Silverman since 2013
Simon Cowell has been in a relationship with Lauren Silverman since 2013. Picture: Getty

Who is Simon Cowell's son?

Simon is father to Eric who was born on the 14th of February 2014. The young boy is often seen during BGT auditions and even hit the golden buzzer during one iconic audition.

Speaking about how fatherhood has changed his life, Simon told HELLO! in 2024: "Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old. 

"So when I got the news I was going to be a dad - and the first time I saw his scan - I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way. 

"Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"

Simon Cowell has a close relationship with his son Eric and girlfriend Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell has a close relationship with his son Eric and girlfriend Lauren Silverman. Picture: Getty

Simon Cowell's career

Simon began his career at EMI Music Publishing, before going on to form E&S Music and then Fanfare Records. He initially began selling exercise videos but reached a new point in his career in 1986 following the release of 'So Macho' by Sinitta.

After this mega hit, Simon went on to continue in the music business, signing acts such as Robson & Jerome, Five and Westlife.

In 2001 he was a judge on the first series of Pop Idol before going on to star on American Idol in 2002.

As his star continued to shine, Simon founded his company Syco in 2005 which was split into Syco Music, Syco TV and Syco Film.

Simon Cowell began his career in the music industry
Simon Cowell began his career in the music industry. Picture: Alamy

His time on television screens continued to grow with the birth of X Factor in 2004. The show launched the careers of Leona Lewis, JLS, One Direction, Little Mix and Olly Murs as well as many others.

The Australian and American versions of X Factor were created shortly after, with Britain's Got Talent making its screen debut in 2007.

BGT quickly became a cultural phenomenon and allowed acts like Diversity, Susan Boyle, Paul Potts and Sydnie Christmas to showcase their talents.

Simon Cowell created the X Factor back in 2004. Pictured with fellow judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne in 2004.
Simon Cowell created the X Factor back in 2004. Pictured with fellow judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne in 2004. Picture: Getty

Simon Cowell's relationship with One Direction

Speaking about his relationship with the One Direction boys, Simon told Billboard back in 2017: "Louis and I, you know, we’ve got this very close bond.

"When we heard about this current record ['Back to You'], I remember calling him and going, ‘Louis, this record is special’ — and I could not be happier."

He went on to add: "Actually, with all the boys, if I’m being honest with you. They’ve worked for this. But yeah, you do feel a little bit like a proud dad when you see all five of them doing well now."

However Simon caused a stir in 2024 when he revealed his biggest regret from managing the band. During an appearance on Diary of a CEO, he stated: "The one thing I regret is I should have kept the name. I should have owned the name."

The music manager continued: "If one of the band members, for whatever reason, say they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others [from] touring. So, if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn’t be a problem."

Simon concluded: "I can be very naive at times, and that was me being very, very naive. So, next time, that will be part of the deal. I have to own the name. They can still make most of the money, but I need to own the name."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

David Walliams in 2018

David Walliams facts: Comedian's age, relationships, children, family and career explained

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's cast members are reportedly being told they will face a £10,000 fine if they reveal the outcome of their marriages

MAFS bosses to hit cast with '£10,000 fine' if they reveal show spoilers

Married at First Sight

Liam Payne and Cheryl were together for two years

Liam Payne and Cheryl's relationship timeline - a closer look at their surprise romance

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Ross and Sacha are rumoured to have split since MAFS UK filming ended

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Their dramatic split explained

Married at First Sight

Niall Horan has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Niall Horan pays moving tribute to 'amazing friend' One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne

Liam Payne tributes: One Direction bandmates, Robbie Williams, Olly Murs and more

Anna Kendrick is one of Hollywood's most loved movie and TV stars

Anna Kendrick facts: Woman of the Hour star's age, boyfriend and TV and movies revealed

Harry Styles has remembered his friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Harry Styles says he "will always miss" One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in emotional tribute
Zayn Malik in 2018

Zayn Malik facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children, songs and family explained
Zayn Malik and Liam Payne

Liam Payne: One Direction star Zayn Malik pays tribute to "bro" bandmate in emotional letter
Louis Tomlinson has spoken out following Liam Payne's death

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to 'brother' Liam Payne after his shock death

Liam Payne has been remembered by his former One Direction bandmates

One Direction members pay tribute to Liam Payne following tragic death

MAFS UK saw Polly and Hannah clash

MAFS UK's Polly calls Hannah’s behaviour ‘disgusting’ in scathing statement

Married at First Sight

Louis Tomlinson has continued with his solo career since One Direction went on hiatus

Louis Tomlinson facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children and family revealed
Rita Ora has remembered her friend Liam Payne following his tragic death at the age of 31

Rita Ora breaks down in tears on stage during emotional tribute to Liam Payne

Cheryl and Liam Payne are the proud parents of son Bear

Bear Grey Payne facts: Liam Payne's son's age, name meaning and who he looks like revealed

Liam Payne has dated women including Cheryl, Maya Henry and girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne ex-girlfriends and dating history including Maya Henry, Cheryl and Naomi Campbell
Niall Horan in 2023

Niall Horan facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs, family and career explained
Liam Payne in 2016

Liam Payne facts: One Direction singer's career, relationships, family and songs explained