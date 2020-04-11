Who is Simon Cowell's girlfriend Lauren Silverman and how many children does she have?

Lauren Silverman is the girlfriend of BGT judge Lauren Silverman. Picture: PA

Your need-to-know on BGT judge Simon Cowell's girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

Britain's Got Talent is finally back on our screens, which will be welcome news for many of us looking to entertain ourselves during lockdown.

The much-loved judging panel - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - are all back together, and we can't wait to see what acts the new series has in store.

Simon's son Eric, six, and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman have been known to make cameo appearances on the show.

Here's everything you need to know about Lauren.

Who is Lauren Silverman and how long has she been with Simon Cowell?

Lauren and Simon got together in 2013. Picture: PA

Lauren, 42, is a socialite from New York.

She and Simon have been together since 2013, and the pair share Eric together.

Before he got together with Lauren, Simon had always been vocal about not being interested in getting married and having kids, but things changed when he met Lauren.

He previously opened up about parenthood to the Daily Star, saying: "Eric is absolutely incredible and so funny. It [being a father] is the best thing that ever happened to me."

Simon previously opened up about not ruling out having more kids, saying: "Would I like more babies? I don't make that decision. As you know, these things happen."

How many children does Lauren Silverman have?

Lauren is mother to sons Adam and Eric. Picture: PA

As well as Eric, Lauren is mum to an older son - Adam - who she shares with her ex Andrew Silverman.

After his parents' divorce, Adam stayed in America with his father so he could continue to attend his school, but Lauren and Andrew have joint custody.

Lauren and Simon have a house in New York, and she visits Adam every other week, reports The Sun.

