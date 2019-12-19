Simon Cowell reveals toned physique on the beach in Barbados following two stone weight loss after switching to vegan diet

Simon Cowell looked incredible as he enjoyed a festive break in Barbados. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Simon Cowell proudly flaunted his rippling abs on the beach during a Christmas getaway.

Music mogul Simon, 60, looked in the best shape of his life as he caught some sun on holiday in Barbados this week.

The X Factor star is currently on holiday for the festive season with his family, and has been showing off his two stone weight loss on the beach.

On Wednesday, the star was pictured taking his son, Eric, out on jet skis on the beach, while showing off his toned physique.

The music mogul, 60, is in great shape after switching to a vegan diet. Picture: Getty

Simon Cowell took his son, Eric, out for some water sports. Picture: Getty

Simon was all smiles as he wore swimming shorts and dark black sunglasses for a day in the sun.

The TV star appears to be in the best shape of his life after dropping two stone by switching to a vegan and sugar-free diet.

Simon previously revealed that he went to see a doctor in LA who told him his diet was “appalling”, leading him to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks.

Simon Cowell also cut out sugar from his diet after a LA doctor told him his diet was "appalling". Picture: Getty

Simon is enjoying some Christmas sunshine in Barbados. Picture: Getty

He told Best magazine: "People have said, 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' - but I haven’t.

"If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body. It's not the Atkins diet or anything else. It's just common sense."

Speaking of switching his diet, Simon said he could see a difference within a few weeks after also cutting out sugar.

He said: “The first few weeks were difficult, but then I stopped craving sugar. I have also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps. The hardest part is when I see Eric eat a pizza in front of me."

