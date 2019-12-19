Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she’s quizzed over ‘difficult co-stars’ amid reports of Phillip Schofield feud

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was left shocked on The One Show on Wednesday evening after she was asked about ‘difficult co-stars’.

Holly Willoughby looked shocked at the question, before she knew where Patrick was heading with the query. Picture: BBC

This Morning star Holly Willoughby appeared on The One Show alongside Bradley Walsh this week, talking about their new Christmas show Take Off With Bradley and Holly.

The TV presenters were interviewed by Patrick Kielty and Alex Scott, who left Holly, 38, red-faced with a question about “difficult co-stars”.

This comes after reports of “tension” between herself and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

Holly looked red-faced as she was quizzed about "difficult co-stars". Picture: BBC

Patrick turned to Holly during the interview, and said: “Holly, we’ve got to just touch on this, because there’s been a lot of talk in the press about difficult co-hosts, we’re only going ask one question –“

The Dancing On Ice star looked taken aback by the comment, saying “Oh”, before Patrick went on to reveal he was actually questioning her about working with Bradley.

He went on: “Why is Bradley such a nightmare to work with?”

A relieved-looking Holly laughed the moment off – along with the One Show audience – and told the presenters: “He is a complete nightmare because he doesn’t know what on earth is going on – anytime!”

She went on to mention Phil, saying: “Normally, with Phil I can sit back a little bit and relax because Phil is a professional, he comes in, he knows what he’s doing.

“This one comes in and he’s like ‘the rules are this, go on H, you tell them!’. So, basically I have to do my homework.”

Bradley joked back: “I let H do the heavy lifting, and then I mess around for three hours."

Patrick asked Holly about "difficult co-stars". Picture: BBC

The Sun recently reported that Holly’ relationship with co-host Phillip Schofield had become “strained”.

However, both Holly and Phil have denied the reports, with the mother-of-three saying: “You couldn't do the amount of hours of TV that we do with each other without getting on."

Phil echoed Holly’s sentiment, saying that people who thought there was feud between them “were mistaken”.

The publication also reported that Ruth Langsford, who hosts the Friday show with husband Eamonn Holmes, had made an official complaint against Phil.

This came after Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden alleged Phillip had had her banned from presenting This Morning.