Sam Smith shares shirtless picture with a moving caption about their 'body issues'

The singer opened up about the body issues they face, especially over Christmas. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The singer opened up about the holiday season's impact on body confidence and how it affects them.

Sam Smith has opened up about their body issues, especially over Christmas and how it tends to impact the way they see their body.

The Dancing With A Stranger hitmaker, 27, has always been very transparent about their body issues since a young age, and admitted that the festive period can be particularly hard.

Sam posted a black and white artsy snap on Instagram of their bare christ, revealing to fans: "Christmas time is upon us. This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me.

"I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time.

"I’m writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself.

"Let’s make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance. Let’s love our fluctuating bodies.

"Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It’s an everyday struggle for me. You aren’t alone xx"

The snap has attracted over 615,000 likes and nine thousand comments from some of Sam's followers, friends and family.

Jameela Jamil commented "Yes!!!" on the post, with Tess Holliday adding: "Yes. This. Forever. You are beautiful and valid regardless of your size, and thank you for sharing this. (Oh and enjoy all the mince pies bb.)"

Neda added: "A beautiful message by a beautiful human. Thank you for sharing your struggles and words of encouragement".

And Beth Ditto also commented on the post, saying: "i deserve alllllllll that cake !" with Matt McGorry adding "Yesss! So Dope!"

Sam has previously revealed that they had liposuction at the young age of 12, as they were a "chubby child".

Speaking on Jameela Jamil's podcast, I Weigh, Sam said: "I was so self conscious that it was affecting my mood and life everyday.

"I had liposuction when I was 12 years old. That’s a big thing. I hadn’t figured out my relationship with food."

They also explained that "In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance.

"Then I would pick and prod at every picture and normally taken the picture down. Yesterday I decided to fight the f**k back.

"Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally.

"Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things.’