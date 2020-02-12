Britain's Got Talent auditions descend into panic as magic act goes wrong, forcing Simon Cowell to step in

Britain's Got Talent was sent into chaos as an act went wrong. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The Britain's Got Talent auditions in Manchester almost ended in disaster as one contestant's magic trick went wrong.

Britain's Got Talent will soon return to our screens, with the auditions currently taking place across the UK.

Judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden were sifting through the auditions in Manchester earlier this week when one act went very wrong, according to the Metro.

During an escapologist's performance he was submerged in water, while the four judges were each given a key – one of which would unlock him.

Simon Cowell was forced to get involved, reportedly calling on the medics. Picture: ITV

However, when it was revealed it was David's key they needed, he realised he had left it on the judges' desk.

This means it took longer for the key to be used to unlock the contestant, causing panic on stage and in the audience.

A source said: "It was horrible. David looked absolutely mortified as Simon started trying to signal producers to stop production and a medic was called in.

"It looked like it was part of the act to begin with, but it soon dawned on everyone that it wasn’t.

"That this was a real problem that threatened their safety.

"Thankfully they were able to correct themselves but there was a real moment where we thought it could end in disaster and it was clear everyone was beginning to panic."

