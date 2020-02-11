This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left baffled as flatearther tries to convince them the earth is flat

11 February 2020, 12:06 | Updated: 11 February 2020, 12:39

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Flatearther Mark Sargent had his work cut out for him as he explained the flat-earth theory to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

During Tuesday's show, This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed onto their sofa Mark Sargent, a believer in the flat-earth theory.

While humans have known the Earth is round for over 2,000 years, there are many people across the globe who believe that the earth is in fact flat.

One of these 'flatearthers' is Mark Sergent, who explained his theories to a stunned Holly, 38, and Phil, 57, on the ITV show.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were left baffled by Mark's theory
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were left baffled by Mark's theory. Picture: ITV

Mark told the presenting duo that the earth is not a globe, because "we can't prove it's a globe".

A defensive Phillip told Mark that during a trip on a Concorde, he was able to see the curvature of the earth, asking Mark if he thought he was lying.

Mark told the presenter: "I'm not saying you're lying, I'm saying you wanted to see a curve."

Mark believes the earth is flat, and that images from the Space Station is just CGI
Mark believes the earth is flat, and that images from the Space Station is just CGI. Picture: ITV

Phillip then went on to question what he thought the visuals from the NASA Space Station, which are available to the public to view.

To this, Mark said that people are looking at CGI, and "nothing more".

Phillip Schofield questioned Mark over seeing the curvature of the earth
Phillip Schofield questioned Mark over seeing the curvature of the earth. Picture: ITV

Holly took lead with the interview at one point, telling Mark she had spoken to Major Tim Peake from outer space back in 2016 live on This Morning.

Mark told Holly she was talking to a military officer in that interview and "nothing more".

The flatearther believes NASA knew the earth was flat in 1960, but knew the world wasn't ready for the shocking news, however, he believes in 2020 we are.

Mark told Holly and Phillip that the earth is surrounded by the Antarctic and the North Pole can be found in the centre
Mark told Holly and Phillip that the earth is surrounded by the Antarctic and the North Pole can be found in the centre. Picture: ITV

Mark believes that the world is encased in a dome, so it looks like a sound stage, and that Antartica goes all the way around the earth like an ice wall.

He, and his fellow flatearthers, also believe the North Pole is located in the centre of the flat earth.

Mark told Holly Willoughby she didn't speak to Major Tim Peake from outer space, an interview which was broadcast on This Morning
Mark told Holly Willoughby she didn't speak to Major Tim Peake from outer space, an interview which was broadcast on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Holly and Phil weren't the only people left baffled by the claims, with many viewers taking to Twitter to share their confusion over Mark's beliefs.

One person commented: "STOP IT! #ThisMorning #FlatEarth this is too much. This guy is delusional", while another added: "This flat-earth dude is something else."

