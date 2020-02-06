This Morning descends into chaos as an alpaca spits in Phillip Schofield's face, sending Holly Willoughby into meltdown

6 February 2020, 13:03

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield got more than he bargained for on This Morning when they had two fury friends.

Holly Willoughby was left in fits of giggles during This Morning on Thursday as her and Phillip Schofield welcomed two Alpacas onto the show.

However, the show descended into chaos after one of the Alpacas, Pete, spat in Phillip's face.

During the show, Phillip attempted to make friends with the pair, while Holly slowly slinked away from the animals.

Holly Willoughby was terrified of the alpacas as they arrived on the This Morning set
Holly Willoughby was terrified of the alpacas as they arrived on the This Morning set. Picture: ITV
One of the alpacas, Paul, spat in Phil's face
One of the alpacas, Paul, spat in Phil's face. Picture: ITV

After eyeing up Phillip for sometime, Paul spat straight into his face, leaving the pair in hysterics.

Later in the show, Paul appeared to be eyeing Phillip up again.

Phillip sternly told the alpaca: "Stop looking at me like that, now calm down".

Holly Willoughby sank to the floor in hysterics
Holly Willoughby sank to the floor in hysterics. Picture: ITV

To this Holly collapsed onto the floor in laughter, before telling the cameras: "Can we have a few days with no animals in the studio please?"

This Morning viewers were also left laughing at the funny moment, with one commenting: "Look how far away Holly is stood from that Alpaca!"

Holly asked the team if they could have some animal-free shows
Holly asked the team if they could have some animal-free shows. Picture: ITV

Another tweeted: "Those alpacas were the best start to the show."

A third wrote: "Been watching #ThisMorning for 2 minutes and already can't stop laughing at #PhilandHolly with the alpacas."

