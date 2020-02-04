Holly Willoughby just revealed her 'saviour' beauty product on This Morning, and it's only £16

4 February 2020, 15:43

Holly Willoughby is obsessed with the Liz Earle Eyebright lotion
Holly Willoughby is obsessed with the Liz Earle Eyebright lotion. Picture: ITV/Liz Earle/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby shared her top beauty tip to keeping her eyes bright and fresh.

Holly Willoughby's fresh face every morning has left fans asking for the star's beauty tricks for years now.

And – finally – Phillip Schofield's co-star has dished on one of her most-loved products in her This Morning dressing room.

READ MORE: Tan expert reveals how to achieve perfect streak-free glow for under £10 in viral thread

During a segment on This Morning on Tuesday, the hosts of the show all provided one product they love using.

Holly said the product is her "saviour"
Holly said the product is her "saviour". Picture: ITV
Liz Earle's Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion is £16 a bottle
Liz Earle's Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion is £16 a bottle. Picture: Liz Earle

Phillip Schofield opted for a No7 Essential Moisturiser, Alison Hammond a Fenty Beauty concealer and Dr Zoe the Cantu Shampoo and Conditioner set.

However, for Holly, it was the Liz Earle Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion.

READ MORE: Bath bombs that remove your fake tan in the bath now exist - and they take less than 10 minutes to work

Talking on the show, Holly said that she uses the solution every morning by putting the lotion on cotton wool pads and placing them on her eyes for 30 seconds.

The-mum-of three said that is takes down redness around her eyes and brightens them.

Holly said she uses the lotion every morning to soothe her eyes
Holly said she uses the lotion every morning to soothe her eyes. Picture: ITV

She said: "That's my saviour, that stuff!"

The Liz Earle Eyebright includes ingredients eyebright extract, witch hazel water, Aloe Vera and cornflower extract, and is said to cool and soothe skin around the eyes, and refresh tired, puffy eyes.

What's even better is the product won't break the bank – as so many celebrity beauty products can – and can be yours for just £16.

Buy now: Liz Earle Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion £16

